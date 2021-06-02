Five-year program for gas supply and gas infrastructure expansion in Sakhalin Region going on schedule

June 2, 2021, 21:00

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Valery Limarenko, Governor of the Sakhalin Region, took place today at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021.

The parties discussed the progress of the Sakhalin Region’s gas supply and gas infrastructure expansion program for 2021–2025. It was noted that both the Company and the Region are strictly observing the work synchronization plan established for this year.

In particular, Gazprom continues working on the development of the gas supply system in the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk urban territory. At present, a gas pipeline branch together with the Yuzhnaya gas distribution station (GDS) are under construction, and a looping is being laid from the GDS to the active inter-settlement gas pipeline stretching between the Dalneye GDS and CHPP-1 of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. The new facilities will make it possible to redistribute the load between the two GDSs and increase the reliability of gas supplies to CHPP-1. Moreover, the conditions for further gas grid expansion in residential areas will be created in the north and south of the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk urban territory.

At the same time, construction is underway on two gas pipeline branches, the Dolinsk and Korsakov GDSs, and four inter-settlement gas pipelines in the Dolinsky and Korsakovsky Districts. Before the end of the year, the construction and installation of another five gas pipelines will commence here.

Design development continues for gas pipeline branches and the Leonidovo and Makarov GDSs in the Poronaysky and Makarovsky Districts. The design and estimate documentation for the construction of four inter-settlement gas pipelines from these GDSs is already completed. This year, it is also planned to develop the design documentation for 18 more inter-settlement gas pipelines and three GDSs in the Alexandrovsk-Sakhalinsky, Kholmsky, Korsakovsky, Smirnykhovsky, and Tymovsky Districts.

In addition, Gazprom jointly with the Government of the Sakhalin Region is collecting the data on the region’s projected volumes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) consumption in order to use them as the basis for drawing up the roadmap for the construction of the LNG infrastructure sufficient to provide off-grid gas supply to the consumers of Sakhalin Island and the Kuril Islands.

Special attention was paid to the prospects of NGV market development in the Sakhalin Region. As of today, two compressed natural gas (CNG) filling stations of Gazprom and a compressed natural gas unit are working in the city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. The design development works for another CNG filling station to be built in the Tymovskoye settlement are nearing completion, and land plots are being selected for the construction of new NGV refueling infrastructure facilities in the town of Poronaysk and the city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk.

Background The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021 is being held at the EXPOFORUM Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 2 to 5. This year’s main theme is “A Collective Reckoning of the New Global Economic Reality.” Agreements of cooperation, an agreement to expand the use of natural gas as a vehicle fuel, and a Contract for gas infrastructure expansion signed between Gazprom and the Government of the Sakhalin Region are currently in effect. In September 2020, the parties also signed a Memorandum of Cooperation regarding the construction of a small-scale LNG plant by Gazprom in the region. The 2021–2025 gas supply and gas infrastructure expansion program of the Sakhalin Region envisages the construction of about 600 kilometers of gas pipelines and eight gas distribution stations, thus creating the conditions for further gas grid expansion in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk and for supplying gas to 64 more localities in 10 municipalities. To provide off-grid gas supplies to 11 localities in the Korsakovsky, Kurilsky, Makarovsky, Uglegorsky, Severo-Kurilsky, and Yuzhno-Kurilsky urban territories, it is planned to build LNG receiving, storage and regasification stations. The planned amount of Gazprom’s investments is RUB 22.8 billion, which is 5.9 times more than in 2016–2020.