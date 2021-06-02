Logos Technologies offers R&D engineering services to defense and commercial industry
An industry client will get the same high-quality system engineering we do when we execute projects on behalf of the Department of Defense, the Intelligence community & other U.S. government customers”FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logos Technologies LLC, a leader in wide-area motion imagery (WAMI) sensors and airborne data processing systems, announced that it will be offering research and development R&D engineering services to commercial and defense industry customers.
— Dr. John Marion
Leveraging the company’s experience developing advanced WAMI systems like the aerostat-mounted Kestrel and Kestrel Block II, as well as supporting technologies like the Multi-Model Edge Processor, Logos Technologies will be providing the following services:
Systems engineering,
Concept development and design,
Algorithm development for
imagery registration,
target detection, and
fusion of remote sensor data,
High performance computing solutions,
Embedded processing design,
Prototype development and fabrication,
Test and evaluation, and
Production and Manufacturing.
These engineering services, which Logos Technologies employs when starting a project or when taking one over half-way through development, adhere to “best practice” R&D methods, say company officials.
“An industry client will get the same high-quality system engineering we do when we execute projects on behalf of the Department of Defense, the Intelligence community and other U.S. government customers,” said Dr. John Marion, President of Logos Technologies. “This includes DoD 5000 acquisition processes and practices set forth by the Defense Acquisition University/DoD Systems Management College.”
That same level of professionalism is also applied to concept design and prototype development. Logos Technologies engages in a deliberate, iterative process intended to mitigate risk. Company engineers are constantly talking to the client at the concept stage to make course corrections if necessary, and they engage in regular design reviews of a prototype before actual fabrication.
“Customers are with us all along the way,” said Marion. “They see firsthand how we do things at Logos. They see the design, testing and integration. They see how our technical and operational experience is matched only by our proven program management skills and state-of-the art facilities.”
For R&D projects ready to transition to final product status, Logos Technologies provides production and manufacturing at sites in northern Virginia and Raleigh, North Carolina, where assembly receives robust quality control through software processes that have achieved CMMI Level 3 certification.
“It’s exactly how we built such cutting-edge WAMI systems. From concept design to production, we are committed to delivering to customers the same quality that we apply to our own solutions,” said Marion.
About Logos Technologies
Founded in 1996, Logos Technologies LLC is a diversified science, engineering, and technology company specializing in the fields of advanced sensors, wide-area motion imagery, advanced analytics, and processing of large, multisource datasets. Logos serves government customers, including the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community and Department of Homeland Security, as well as a range of customers in commercial and international markets.
