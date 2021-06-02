Readout from Governor Cooper’s meeting with local leaders from Pasquotank County and NC NAACP

Today, Governor Cooper, Attorney General Josh Stein, members of the Legislative Black Caucus, the Pasquotank County NAACP, NC NAACP and other Pasquotank leaders met to discuss issues surrounding the shooting of Andrew Brown, Jr, and changes that need to be made in NC law. The Governor continued to express his belief that federal officials should continue to investigate this shooting and that special prosecutors should handle cases of police shootings. The Governor also expressed his support of a change in state law to increase public access to incident footage including body camera footage.

Attorney General Stein updated the group on the TREC recommendations that, if implemented, could help create more transparency and confidence in the system.

Community leaders expressed gratitude for the conversation and urged elected officials to continue to get justice for Andrew Brown, Jr. Rev. Dr. Spearman announced that tomorrow they will meet with the US Attorney General to request a federal investigation to help restore confidence in this case.

Legislative Black Caucus members discussed current legislation which would demand video release and make other needed changes for equal justice.

Local leaders reminded the group of who Andrew Brown, Jr was as a human, father and neighbor, saying that people of color and those who have been previously involved in criminal justice system are treated unfairly and this must change. They committed to continue their efforts for justice including reminding others of the importance of voting.

Attendees of today’s meeting included:

Governor Cooper

Attorney General Stein

Rev. Dr. T Anthony Spearman, NC NAACP

Keith Rivers, Pasquotank NAACP

Rep. Kelly Alexander

Rep. Raymond Smith

Rep. Kandie Smith

Rep. Amos Quick

Rep. Abe Jones

Sen. Joyce Wadell

Rep. Carolyn Logan

Rep. Nasif Majeed

Rep. Brandon Lofton

Approx. 25 Pasquotank community members

