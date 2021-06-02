Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
OM 21-19 Farrell v. Johnston School Committee – No violation

The Complainant alleged an item on the Committee's March 16, 2021 meeting agenda failed to fairly inform the public that a discussion would take place regarding the change of date for a certain professional development day. Based on the undisputed evidence, the pertinent agenda item fairly encompassed the discussion and presentation made under that topic and the brief conversation related to the professional development date change occurred after the presentation and was initiated by a member of the public. It was further undisputed that the Committee took no action related to the professional development date change, which had already been made by the superintendent prior to the meeting, and did not carry on any discussion of this topic beyond the scope of the question presented by the member of the public. Accordingly, we found no violation.

