Customer Onboarding Software, Onboard.io, announces new features and integrations with 3,000+ applications.
Leading the charge to make Customer Onboarding less painful for everyone involved.CINCINNATI, OHIO, USA, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Onboard, a customer onboarding and implementation SaaS for modern success teams, has announced new features and a deeper integration with Zapier to provide 3,000+ integrations.
Onboard’s solution enables Customer Success leaders to manage customer onboarding from contract to launch, by automating launch plans, providing collaboration and visibility to everyone involved in onboarding, increasing accountability and implementing faster.
This month Onboard announced Live Discussions enabling threaded conversation with less friction during Onboarding; an Insights Dashboard that exposes actionable data trends; and a deep integration with Zapier, providing customers with 3,000+ possible integrations.
“We’re committed to not only helping our customers provide a better customer experience, but to fundamentally change the way customers are onboarded. We’re seeing huge decreases in the time and effort it takes to launch a customer when using Onboard.io. Beyond that, our customers are able to see the holes in their process and fix them before customers experience them,” says Will Stevenson, Founder and COO of Onboard.
Founded in 2011, Zapier makes automation easy for businesses of all sizes. Connect and effortlessly automate information between 3,000+ apps — the largest network in the industry. Onboard partnered with Zapier launching in private beta at the start of the year and launched publicly on the app marketplace this week.
“We believe implementing software should be fast and impactful. At Onboard we’re seeing customers go live on our software in days, not weeks or months. Zapier has allowed us to strengthen integrations, while still keeping the implementation process simple for our customers."
