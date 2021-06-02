Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Applications open for 2021 NE WA Wolf-Livestock Management Grants

OLYMPIA - The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) is now accepting applications for the Northeast Washington Wolf-Livestock Management grants.   Read the Request for Proposals to learn the general requirements and review the application instructions. The NE Washington Wolf-Livestock Management Grant application is available on our website and must be submitted to WSDA by 5 p.m., Thursday, June 10.   Applications are open to nonprofit, community-based organizations. The nonprofits must have advisory boards with personnel from relevant agencies such as the U.S. Forest Service or the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. Other similar agencies may be acceptable.   First established during the 2017 legislative session, these grants are meant to support community-based efforts for using nonlethal methods of deterring wolves from livestock.   The grants are intended to support projects equally within four eligible counties - Stevens, Pend Oreille, Okanogan and Ferry counties. This year, the state Legislature provided $952,000 to continue this grant program for the 2022-2023 biennium.   Visit agr.wa.gov/grants and click on the Northeast Washington Wolf-Livestock Management Grant webpage to see the projects funded in earlier rounds. Email NEWolfGrant@agr.wa.gov with any questions about the grant program.

