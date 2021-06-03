Alexander Group Launches New Podcast Showcasing Executive Leaders Shaping Today’s Media Sales Environment
Alexander Group, Inc., a leading revenue growth consultancy to global 2000 companies, announced today the launch of the Media Sales: Confidential podcast.SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alexander Group, Inc., a leading revenue growth consultancy to global 2000 companies, announced today the launch of the Media Sales: Confidential podcast hosted by Matt Bartels, Alexander Group principal and media sales practice lead.
The Media Sales: Confidential podcast features one-on-one conversations with media sales executives, with each episode highlighting the individual’s personal journey and career path within the industry. The discussions include insights on leadership, team building and career development. Listeners will take away expert advice for navigating the media industry and best practices for career advancement.
“The Media Sales: Confidential podcast provides an outlet for media sales leaders to share their stories of success, failures and learnings along with way,” stated Matt Bartels. “With the importance of integrated solutions and new buyer engagement practices, the media industry is faced with constant disruption. Our guests are spearheading new methods and techniques to go from revenue vision to profitable results.” The first two episodes featuring Lex Josephs, VP of Sales and Ad Tech Partnerships at Walmart Connect, and Scott Kelliher, Head of Brand Ads & Partnerships for eBay Advertising, are now available.
Episodes of Media Sales: Confidential will be released on a bi-weekly basis, and can be found on podcast platforms including Apple, Stitcher, Amazon, iHeartRadio, Spotify, TuneIn and others to subscribe. Interested parties can sign up for the podcast newsletter on Alexander Group’s website to receive advanced notice of upcoming featured guests and release dates, show notes and audiograms. For more information, visit alexandergroup.com.
About Alexander Group
Alexander Group provides revenue growth consulting services to the world’s leading sales, marketing and service organizations. Founded in 1985, Alexander Group combines deep experience, proven methodologies and data-driven insights to help revenue leaders anticipate change, align their go-to-customer resources with company goals and make better informed decisions with one goal in mind—to grow revenue. Alexander Group has offices in Atlanta, Chicago, London, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo, Scottsdale and Vero Beach.
Paula Clark
Alexander Group
+1 404-443-5375
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn