MINLOX™ Announces Its Pool Chemical Breakthrough

An eco-friendly disinfectant that is also a superior replacement for pool chlorine.

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MINLOX™ Chemical Co. announces its proprietary formula for pool and spa water disinfecting. This pool chlorine replacement is eco-friendly and simple to apply. It is a revolutionary chemical that has been used successfully in municipal water and wastewater, agriculture and industrial wastewater applications for over a decade.

This "one of a kind" liquid ozone has been featured in PoolPro™ and WCPOnline magazines. It does not require a generator and is available around the U.S. through our Longwood, Florida; Fort Smith, Arkansas; Beaumont, Texas and Stockton, California locations.

MINLOX™ comes in a concentrate-form so it can be used as a "pool shock" and as a dilution for maintenance purposes. It is 3,000x more germicidal than chlorine. There's no concern about itchy eyes or skin, nor chlorine smell associated with MINLOX. One cup of MINLOX added to one gallon of water makes a solution that is a few dollars per gallon in costs.

MINLOX is a global manufacturer (HQ in Newport Beach, CA) with multiple blending facilities in 6 of our 7 continents. Deliveries are one week +/- and comes in drums, totes or tanker trucks. Its manufacturing capacity is 1+ million gallons per month. There is no shortage of this 100% biodegradable chemical.

Wes Glenn, president
MINLOX Chemical Co.
+1 714-497-7960
wes@minlox.us

