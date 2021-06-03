LPL Financial Selects WiserAdvisor for Vendor Affinity Program to Help Financial Advisors Acquire New Clients
LPL Financial advisors can now connect with qualified prospects throughout North America by gaining access to WiserAdvisor's premier marketing platform.FAIRFAX, VA, USA, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WiserAdvisor, a leading investor lead generation platform for financial advisors and advisory firms, has been added to LPL Financial’s Vendor Affinity Program. As per the program, membership to the WiserAdvisor platform is now available to LPL’s more than 18,000 financial advisors.
LPL’s Vendor Affinity Program is designed to help financial advisors reduce the complexity and costs of running their businesses, curating a network of third-party vendors that have agreed to provide their products and services to LPL advisors at discounted prices. Vendors are selected for inclusion in the program based on advisor demand, the ease of using their products or services, and their ability to meet LPL’s security and compliance requirements.
“We are excited to partner with LPL Financial to provide their advisors an opportunity to grow their practice,'' said WiserAdvisor CEO, Rishi Bharathan. “Our turnkey service enables the advisor to remain in control by adjusting their spend, geography and asset levels, while our best in breed lead capture and verification process ensures high lead quality. This pandemic has created an increased demand from consumers placing requests seeking financial advisors to make sense of the uncertain markets and manage their financial needs.”
With WiserAdvisor, financial advisors are able to create a customizable program to connect with verified leads that are ready to engage. WiserAdvisor leads are inbound high-intent leads searching actively to connect with financial advisors. WiserAdvisor also provides complimentary SEO enhanced directory profiles for member advisors to increase their visibility and third-party credibility with their clients.
“What we learned from COVID-19 is that the need for online prospecting tools is vital to a financial advisor’s business,” said Rob Pettman, LPL Financial executive vice president, Wealth Management Solutions. “The switch to digital is not slowing down and we are looking forward to bringing WiserAdvisor’s solutions to LPL advisors to help them acquire additional clients”.
“We are committed to providing LPL Financial advisors access to our marketing tools and a dedicated advisor success representative who will provide the necessary support for advisor success and free up time to focus on new and existing clients.” said Lolita Mitter, COO at WiserAdvisor.
About WiserAdvisor
WiserAdvisor has over 20 years of experience in connecting motivated investors to financial advisors and advisory firms nationwide. The company has successfully generated qualified investor referrals worth billions of dollars in AUM for its advisor members. The qualified leads enable advisors to spend their valuable time focusing on serving the investors rather than spending their time identifying qualified prospects. WiserAdvisor believes in empowering the investor and enabling advisors to grow their practices. WiserAdvisor is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.
