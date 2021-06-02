Telnyx Wins 2021 Top Performer Award among Business VoIP Providers from SourceForge

User reviews place Telnyx in the top tenth percentile of highly reviewed products on SourceForge.

Telnyx is honored to be recognized as a Top Performer by SourceForge, the world’s largest software reviews and comparison website.

In recent months, Telnyx has grown to be among the most reviewed and highest-rated cloud communications platforms in the SourceForge community. It's a testament to [their] developer-first approach.” — Logan Abbott, President, SourceForge.net