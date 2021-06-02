Telnyx Wins 2021 Top Performer Award among Business VoIP Providers from SourceForge
Telnyx is honored to be recognized as a Top Performer by SourceForge, the world’s largest software reviews and comparison website.
In recent months, Telnyx has grown to be among the most reviewed and highest-rated cloud communications platforms in the SourceForge community. It's a testament to [their] developer-first approach.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telnyx, the cloud communications platform built on a private global IP network for best-in-class availability, configurability, and support, today announced that it has been awarded a Spring Top Performer Award by SourceForge, the world’s largest software review and comparison website. This award recognizes companies and products with a significant amount of recent favorable user reviews that put them in the top tenth percentile of highly reviewed products on SourceForge.
— Logan Abbott, President, SourceForge.net
"In recent months, Telnyx has grown to be among the most reviewed and highest-rated cloud communications platforms in the SourceForge community," said SourceForge President, Logan Abbott. "It's a testament to Telnyx's developer-first approach to building communications and their outstanding dedication to supporting their customers."
To win the Spring 2021 Top Performer award, each winner had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 10% of favorably reviewed products on SourceForge, which demonstrates the utmost quality that Telnyx delivers to customers.
“At Telnyx, we’re excited to accept the SourceForge Spring 2021 Top Performer Award. We do our best to provide a best-in-class product, and we’re happy to see our users rewarding us with good reviews," said Telnyx CEO David Casem. "We’re honored to be valued by our customers and to be recognized by SourceForge, and we're excited to serve the developer community with more innovative global communications tools in the future.”
About Telnyx
Telnyx delivers voice, messaging, and more for next-gen communications applications. A communications platform and partner that provides global carrier-grade services, Telnyx maintains a global, private IP network and grants its customers unprecedented control over their communications through its innovative portal and intuitive APIs.
About SourceForge
SourceForge.net is the world’s largest software comparison directory, serving over 30 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose.
Odhran Reidy
Telnyx
+1 312-270-8227
odhran@telnyx.com