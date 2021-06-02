Grant applications now available for artists, culture workers affected by the pandemic

The application deadline is June 14 at 8 p.m.

Applications for a new round of funding for arts and culture workers from the Artist Relief Fund (ARF) are now available, the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts announced today. The application deadline is June 14 at 8 p.m.

Since last spring, ARF has been providing small grants to RI artists and culture workers, who have experienced hardships due to the pandemic. This funding has helped members of the diverse arts and culture community to stay safe and receive assistance for living and incidental expenses.

Artist Relief Fund takes donations

In addition to offering grants, the Artist Relief Fund is taking donations. The funds raised will go directly to the arts community, which continues to face significant challenges as they are in the early stages of returning to work. The arts community is asking those who can, to consider donating to the RI Artist Relief Fund for arts and culture workers.

"Rhode Island's individual artists and creatives have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19," said Randall Rosenbaum, RISCA's Executive Director. "Income for artists essentially stopped, and artists had trouble paying rent and putting food on their table. It is vital that we continue to offer support and assistance to artists and culture workers, who have and continue to add tremendous value to our state's economy and the creative life of our communities."