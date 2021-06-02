Berryessa Gap Vineyards Wine Receives 93 Points and Editor’s Choice from Wine Enthusiast
2018 Durif Delighting Wine Critics and JudgesWINTERS, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berryessa Gap Vineyards’ 2018 Durif has been awarded a 93 Point Rating and Editor’s Choice from the internationally recognized team at Wine Enthusiast Magazine. Wine Enthusiast utilizes a 100-point wine-scoring rating system and considers ratings of 90-93 to be “Excellent” wine.
“We are honored to receive this outstanding rating from such a highly respected publication as Wine Enthusiast,” said Nicole Salengo, winemaker at Berryessa Gap. “Our goal is to produce wines that truly express our winemaking philosophy: allow each varietal’s characteristics to shine. Our Durif is not only pleasing now, but is a rich, age-worthy wine.” This 100% Petite Sirah varietal wine was also awarded Best of Class in the 2021 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition and Gold/90 points in the 2021 Winemaker Challenge International.
Other Wine Enthusiast 90+ Point Rating wines are Berryessa Gap’s 2018 Petite Sirah (field blend with Primitivo and Peloursin) at 92 points, and 2018 Malbec, 2018 Syrah, and Non-Vintage Gozar! Red Blend at 90 points each. The tastings were performed blind, with products tasted by experts in peer-group flights.
“This recognition is a testament to the skill and dedication of our wine team, led by our winemaker Nicole Salengo,” said Corinne Martinez, proprietor, president and chief operating officer. “We must also recognize the vital role our great vines and vineyard play in making great wine. We are unique in that our founders own Martinez Orchards, a premium, industry-regarded grapevine nursery. We have a familial and company continuity of experts that propagate our grapevines, plant and care for our vineyard, and make our wines, which is unique in our industry.”
Berryessa Gap Vineyards wines are available in two Winters, California tasting rooms, select restaurants and retail locations, and online for shipment to 18 states.
About Berryessa Gap Vineyards
Founded in 2000, Berryessa Gap Vineyards is a family-owned, award-winning winery located in Winters, California. The vineyard flanks the California Coastal Range adjacent to nearby Napa and Solano counties. Through the characteristics of the land, which is similar terroir to the hotter and dryer climate of the Mediterranean, fine red and white wines including Barbera, Malbec, Petite Sirah, Syrah, Tempranillo, Zinfandel, Albariño, Sauvignon Blanc, and Verdejo are produced. For more information visit www.berryessagap.com.
