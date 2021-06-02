Local Manufacturer Pivots Focus During Pandemic, Poised to Double Their Business With New Acquisition

Gorbel Inc. Gorbel Destuff-IT & Work Station Crane in new facility in Henrietta, NY

Gorbel® Expands Business to Include Warehouse Equipment in High Demand as Consumer Online Buying Surges

VICTOR, NY, USA, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Victor based manufacturer Gorbel® Inc. used the COVID-driven downturn in industrial sales to explore alternative revenue generators, and acquired a new company and product line through an affiliate that has the potential to double their business in the next few years.

Gorbel® has been making jib cranes and overhead industrial lifting solutions for companies in the manufacturing and distribution sectors since 1977. Like many manufacturers of industrial equipment, the global COVID pandemic and the resulting economic crisis reduced demand for Gorbel®’s products in Q2 2020. Gorbel®’s CEO, Brian Reh, tried to think of different avenues the company could consider so that it could thrive in a very challenging time. He reached out to a top Gorbel® distributor in Canada, Engineered Lifting Systems & Equipment (ELS), who had developed an innovative conveying product called the Destuff-IT that made loading and unloading shipping containers much quicker and easier. Since Gorbel® was already in the business of building and supplying solutions with ergonomic benefits, increasing efficiency and protecting workers seemed like an excellent fit for the company.

The rise in online retail, driven even higher by COVID quarantines, had pushed the demand for the Destuff-IT to such staggering levels that ELS was struggling to keep up with production. Gorbel® had both the production space, the staff, and the capacity to help ELS increase their production capacity and meet demand. What started as discussions about contract manufacturing evolved into a Gorbel® affiliate buying ELS in the fall of 2020, leasing additional production space in Henrietta, NY, just 20 minutes down the Thruway from their headquarters in Fishers, and launching several hiring events to add the staff needed to make the Destuff-IT products here in NY.

“Taking our relationship with ELS to the next level allowed Gorbel® to build upon our mission to Improve People’s Lives beyond our traditional overhead lifting solutions”, says Brian Reh, Gorbel® CEO. “In particular, the Destuff-IT™ and Restuff-IT™ products that protect and assist employees in distribution centers enable our team to effectively enter a market where we have had minimal presence in the past.”

Projected sales of the Destuff-IT to warehouse distribution centers around the world have the potential to double the size of Gorbel®’s business within the next decade. In addition to growing the manufacturing team and capacity in Elmira, Ontario, Gorbel® is expanding its footprint in the Rochester, New York area in order to meet the anticipated demand. This is expected to create more than 100 new jobs in the Rochester area during the next year.

“The COVID crisis changed how so many local companies do business. For many, it was a matter of survival. I am grateful that we were lucky enough to be in a position where we could pivot our thinking in a slightly different direction and find this new area to grow,” says Reh.

About Gorbel®: Founded in 1977, Gorbel® is a leading manufacturer of lifting equipment for use in industries around the world. Primary products include ergonomic cranes, intelligent lifting devices, hoists, overhead patented track crane and monorail systems, and fall protection anchor systems. Manufacturing locations include Victor and Henrietta, New York; Pell City, Alabama; Goodyear, Arizona; and Tianjin, China.

