Sundance Kid Wins "Best TV Pilot" at Big Apple Film Festival 2021
A Pilot inspired by the life of acclaimed director Paul Thomas Anderson
“Paul Thomas Anderson’s story is extremely compelling and I’m confident that viewers will love watching it as much as I loved creating it”MIAMI, FL, USA, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Apple Film Festival (BAFF) recently held its 2021 spring festival May 25-27, 2021 with a series of online and live screenings, panels, and events. Named one of Film Freeway's "Top 100 Best Reviewed Festivals," BAFF recognizes and showcases independent filmmakers, writers, and artists with a series of competitions and events. For the spring 2021 festival, BAFF has awarded the Sundance Kid “Pilot,” written by Aidan Singer, as “Best TV Pilot.”
— Aidan Singer
“I am thrilled to be recognized for Sundance Kid and hope this award will open the doors necessary to bring this TV series to market, says Singer. “Paul Thomas Anderson’s story is extremely compelling and I’m confident that viewers will love watching it as much as I loved creating it.”
Sundance Kid follows the evolution of Paul Thomas Anderson’s (Boogie Nights, Punch Drunk Love, Magnolia, etc.) filmmaking career, from the age of 17 – 30 years old. The award-winning Pilot episode shows Paul as a cocky 17-year-old cinephile cutting his teeth on videotape in the valley and subsequent episodes and seasons show various aspects of Paul’s personal and professional life. With witty writing, in-depth character development, and unique personality, Sundance Kid is poised to become a favorite amongst viewers of all types.
For additional information on Big Apple Film Festival and the spring 2021 winners, please visit BAFF 2021.
For additional information on Sundance Kid, please email Sundancekid.pta@gmail.com
Lauren Busch
Brustman Carrino Public Relations
+1 3055730658
email us here