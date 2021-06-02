China’s Xi Jinping desires to ‘make associates’ with the world. However Beijing cannot kick its wolf warrior habits

Xi Jinping wants China to learn how to make friends and influence people.

Speaking at a study session for the Communist Party’s top leadership on Monday, the Chinese President said it was important for the country to tell its story in a positive way, presenting the image of a “credible, lovable, and respectable China,” according to state-run news agency Xinhua.

Xi’s vision makes sense. Since taking power in 2012, he has pushed for China to take a bigger role in global affairs, but aside from Russia and Pakistan, China has few strong diplomatic relationships with major world powers.

What Xi didn’t say was that his country currently has a big image problem in many parts of the world. A Pew Research report from late 2020 found that of 14 countries surveyed across Europe, North America and East Asia, every one had a majority negative view of China. Part of Beijing’s image problem comes from the Covid-19 pandemic, and allegations the government covered up the original outbreak in Wuhan in…

