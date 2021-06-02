Simplain Announces Rebranding its Flagship Vendor Portal Saas Platform as StreamCollab
Customers have positively rated the new and improved StreamCollab system.CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With much success over their flagship vendor portal, Simplain has taken their software and improved it exponentially for their new set of SaaS clients. Rebranded as StreamCollab, the new software is subscription-based with a pay as you grow plan.
Keeping in line with their initial Vendor Portal services, StreamCollab offers the same convenience between Vendor – Retailer/Distributor relations through data management and communication as the previous software. The software is based on a modern modular architecture, delivered on Cloud.
Simplain Vendor Portal will be available to existing global partners and customers who wish to implement on-premise vendor portal solutions on their own platforms integrated with the existing ERP/SCM systems. The new subscription-based purchasing plan, StreamCollab, is available to retailers all across the world.
The current subscription comes in 3 different plans, a one-year subscription, a 3-year subscription, and a 5-year subscription for the StreamCollab system. The vendor portal base framework is mandatory with its administration module; the additional modules can be purchased as needed. Customers can add more modules and expand to additional stores as they grow.
When asked about their new StreamCollab system, a senior representative of Simplain said, “We have implemented StreamCollab with our new customers, and the feedback so far has been great. It’s humbling to follow the legacy of Simplain’s Vendor Portal with an improved SaaS system that takes all the deliverances and follows through with more speed and agility. Plus, our subscription-based model ensures our system is accessible to a wide range of customers who can purchase our software, keeping in mind their individual goals and needs.
Despite the rebranding, we are still the same goal-oriented and efficient company that provides excellent customer services and ensures our clients know what they’re getting into. And we are more than happy to walk them through any questions that haven’t been answered on our website!”
More information about the StreamCollab system, along with the prices and features, can be found on Simplain’s official website. (https://www.streamcollab.com/) (www.simplain.com)
About The Company
Simplain Software Solutions LLC, founded in 2007, is a California-based software product and services company with a specific focus on solving complex supply chain problems for grocery retailers. Simplain’s flagship platform Vendor portal is used by several leading retailer brands in the US and Canada.
Contact Information
Website: https://www.simplain.com/
Postal Address: 680, Brea Canyon Rd, Suite 168, Diamond Bar, CA 91789
StreamCollab website: https://www.streamcollab.com/
Gopal Shenoy
Simplain Software Solutions LLC
+1 339-927-7745
email us here