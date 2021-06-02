Vehicle Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1000 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in the 1000 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 5:50 pm, the suspects approached the victim, a US Postal employee, at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and took property then fled the scene. The victim’s property was recovered on the scene.

A vehicle, described as a silver in color Mercedes Benz, was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.