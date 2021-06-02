Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 512 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,710 in the last 365 days.

Vehicle Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1000 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in the 1000 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

 

At approximately 5:50 pm, the suspects approached the victim, a US Postal employee, at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and took property then fled the scene. The victim’s property was recovered on the scene.

 

A vehicle, described as a silver in color Mercedes Benz, was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

You just read:

Vehicle Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1000 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.