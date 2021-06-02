Bets TV Debuts with the First Episode of “Last Word Cheetah” on June 2, 2021
Bets Media aims to be the most informative and entertaining place for sports betting talk.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITD STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bets TV will premiere the first episode of “Last Word Cheetah” at 4 PM eastern. Bets TV will be broadcasting live on all social media platforms. The show is headlined by board member, owner, and lead content creator Preston Johnson. Preston has experience in the wagering entertainment space from his time on ESPN’s “Daily Wager”.
Bets TV Founder and CEO Kevin Adams is no stranger to launching companies in the fantasy and betting industry. He was the founder of Fantasy Guru Elite, and now the CEO of the FTN Network of brands, which is one of the fastest-growing new players in the industry. The FTN Network includes three websites including FTN Bets, FTN Fantasy, FTN Daily, and a fourth site launching in July, FTN Data.
“The goal at Bets TV was to build a team of not only the best sports betting minds, but also people who can deliver that information in a fun and exciting way to match the energy of the new bettors joining the space daily, “ said founding board member Benny Ricciardi.
Bets TV recently finished the build-out of their first studio in Irvine, California. This state-of-the-art studio will serve as the base for “Last Word Cheetah”, as well as other shows in the pipeline with a focus on betting, fantasy, and college sports, including a CFB Kick-Off show with Ray Garvin.
