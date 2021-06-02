Tara-Car Launches New Website For Season 2021
PODGORICA, MONTENEGRO, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tara-car is announcing the launch of a new website. With the new and improved website, they are welcoming the tourist season in Montenegro with the expansion of rental locations.
With the new website, users will have the opportunity to book a car easily in a few steps with possibilities to upgrade service with many add-ons. All you have to do is select the car you want to drive and the dates you desire the rental, and add special add-ons if you prefer. The Tara-Car staff will handle the rest of the process and welcome you to the rental location.
The new website has been designed to help customers find exactly what they want and to stress out the process. Cars can be filtered based on the category of a car, model transmission, fuel type, brands, and price.
To experience the website, please visit: taracar-rental.com
A spokesperson from Tara-Car: „We are very proud to launch a new website. Our success is a reflection that we take care of every detail related to our clients and our cars. You can hire any car easily through our website and get complete information about cars, prices, insurances, procedures and much more. We are your reliable partner whose service is always at the highest level of professionalism, regardless of whether it is a business, tourist, or another event.“
Working for others, Tara-Car excelled all these years in providing exceptional service and gaining the trust of many clients. Today as a young and ambitious company based in Podgorica and Budva, with a polite and reliable staff Tara-Car providing you with the best experience.
About Tara-Car
Tara-car was formed by young, professional, and experienced people in the rental car business. Together with our families, we established a new company that is setting new standards and offering high-quality car hire services in Montenegro at low prices.
Offering a wide range of vehicles that meet every comfort and price needs. Tara-car also has the convenience of bringing a vehicle to a place that suits our client – clients can pick up vehicles anywhere in Montenegro. Our office is near Podgorica airport.
Contact Us:
Tara-Car
Golubovci bb
81000 Podgorica
Montenegro
+38269214100
https://taracar-rental.com
rentaltaracar@gmail.com
Jovan Tomasevic
Tara-Car
+382 69214100
rentaltaracar@gmail.com
