A popular business simulation, Simformer, is entering the Spanish-speaking market

Ready-made business simulations have finally been released onto the Spanish-speaking market.However, all the participants will play in the same virtual economy.

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, USA, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A business simulation platform, Simformer, has entered the Spanish-speaking market. Now, ready-made simulations are available for purchase from their online store in both English and Spanish.

Moreover, users can switch languages inside the simulation itself. Both Spanish-speaking and English-speaking individuals will be able to play in the same virtual economy. With Simformer’s business simulations, you can create your own business in any country you wish. There are no visas and the simulation only imposes virtual border taxes (as a reminder of the real thing).

“We’ve defined the Spanish-speaking market as our top priority for this year and the next”, - says the CEO of Simformer — Sergey Menshikov.

About Simformer
Simformer is a business simulation provider for various kinds of corporate training endeavours, universities and business schools. More than 1,000,000 people from all over the world are getting involved with Simformer’s products. Online strategy-based simulations train entrepreneurial skills while allowing participants to get experience in management, marketing, HR, logistics and production across more than 100 industries. These simulations are available 24/7, 7 days a week for both individuals and teams.

Every year, the provider organizes a large-scale tournament on management and entrepreneurship named the ‘Simformer Business Cup’, in which several thousand students, from 400+ universities across 40+ countries, partake.

