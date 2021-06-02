Last week Tesla raised the price of the Model 3 by $2,000 to $39,990 for the base model, according to a comparison of its website on the Wayback Machine internet archive. Tesla also raised the price of the Model Y SUV by $5,000 to $51,990.

When a Tesla fan questioned the price increases on Twitter, Musk responded that the price increases were beyond its control.

“Prices increasing due to major supply chain price pressure industrywide,” he tweeted. “Raw materials especially.”

Musk told investors in April that the shortage of computer chips was a “huge problem.” Tesla did not build any of its more expensive models, the Model S and Model X, during the first quarter as it directed the chips it had to the Model 3 and Model Y. It has yet to resume deliveries of either car, though it is promising once again that deliveries should resume soon for the Model S. Computer chips are not the only raw material seeing shortages and price increases. Prices for lithium, a key material used in EV…

Read Full Story

The post Elon Musk blames rising Tesla costs on uncooked materials prices appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.