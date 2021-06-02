The speedy rise of ‘purple tourism’ in China

(CNN) — Growing up in Guang’an, Zhang Yiwen always felt a closeness to late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping, who spent the first 15 years of his life in her home city in the country’s western province of Sichuan.

“Grandpa Deng has a great image in our heart,” Zhang tells CNN, using the local nickname for the man who, as paramount leader from the late 1970s until his death in 1997, is credited with modernizing and opening up China.

Zhang’s passion for all things Deng, combined with her storytelling skills, has helped her win competitions and national recognition.

In late 2020, she was one of the two people from Sichuan chosen to join the nationwide “Five Good Guides” program, one of several initiatives from the Chinese government to improve and highlight the country’s rapidly booming “red tourism” industry.

Ministry of Culture and Tourism officials handpicked 100 of the country’s top tour guides working in so-called “red sites” — locations with historical and cultural…