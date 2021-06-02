Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 541 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,892 in the last 365 days.

The speedy rise of ‘purple tourism’ in China

(CNN) — Growing up in Guang’an, Zhang Yiwen always felt a closeness to late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping, who spent the first 15 years of his life in her home city in the country’s western province of Sichuan.

“Grandpa Deng has a great image in our heart,” Zhang tells CNN, using the local nickname for the man who, as paramount leader from the late 1970s until his death in 1997, is credited with modernizing and opening up China.

Zhang’s passion for all things Deng, combined with her storytelling skills, has helped her win competitions and national recognition.

In late 2020, she was one of the two people from Sichuan chosen to join the nationwide “Five Good Guides” program, one of several initiatives from the Chinese government to improve and highlight the country’s rapidly booming “red tourism” industry.

Ministry of Culture and Tourism officials handpicked 100 of the country’s top tour guides working in so-called “red sites” — locations with historical and cultural…

You just read:

The speedy rise of ‘purple tourism’ in China

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.