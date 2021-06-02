Cooling Fabrics Market Grows With Demand In Sports Apparel Industry

Cooling Fabrics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing demand for sports apparel is projected to propel the growth of the self-cooling fabrics market in the coming years. Sportswear is clothing that is worn during strenuous athletic tasks such as working out or engaging in sports. Sportspeople tend to wear outfits made of cooling fabrics to stay dry when on the field, which enables the wearer to be more relaxed and thus aids success in sporting events. For instance, the global sports apparel industry revenue is expected to increase from $181 billion in 2019 to $208 billion by 2025. Therefore, the increasing demand for sports apparel drives the growth of the cooling fabrics market.

The cooling fabrics market consists of sales of cooling fabrics by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing cooling fabrics. Cooling fabrics are practical fabrics that keep the body temperature at a reasonable level during hot weather and physical activity.

The global cooling fabrics market is segmented by type into synthetic, natural, by textile type into woven, nonwoven, knitted, others, and by application into sports apparel, lifestyle, protective wearing, others.

The global cooling fabrics market size is expected to grow from $1.99 billion in 2020 to $2.35 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4%. The growth is mainly due to the growing heath consciousness and thus the increasing participation in regular exercise and sports which increases demand for cooling fabrics-based sportswear. The market is expected to reach $3.44 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.9%.

North America was the largest region in the cooling fabrics market in 2020. Asia Pacific is projected to record fastest growth over the forecast period. The regions covered in the cooling fabrics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major players in the cooling fabrics market are Coolcore LLC, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd., Hong Li Textile Co. Ltd, Nilit, Tex-Ray Industrial Co. Ltd., Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Hexarmor, Invista, Adidas AG, Sun Dream Enterprise Co. Ltd, Everest Textile Co. Ltd, Nanotex LLC, Singtex Industrial Co. Ltd, and Nike Inc.

Cooling Fabrics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cooling fabrics global market overview, forecast cooling fabrics market size and growth for the whole market, cooling fabrics global market segments, and geographies, cooling fabrics global market trends, cooling fabrics global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

