Pace Diagnostics Announces Launch of Equity Crowdfunding Campaign with WeFunder
Become an investor in Pace Diagnostics (via Wefunder equity crowdfunding platform) – positive social impact with strong potential for financial upsideMONROVIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PACE DIAGNOSTICS, has announced the launch of its equity crowdfunding campaign in partnership with WeFunder, the nation's leading investment crowdfunding platform. PACE DIAGNOSTICS, an emerging California-based biotech startup, is helping to solve substantial global issues - developing early detection tests for tuberculosis and lung cancer that are affordable, minimally or non-invasive, and can test large populations in the settings in which they live.
"Since we satisfy a significant global community need, we want larger community to invest in our company. You can own a small piece of our company and affect change in the world for as little as $200 – a positive social impact with great opportunity for the financial upside" says Dr. Hiep-Hoa Nguyen.
After successfully developing rapid tests for early detection of lung cancer and tuberculosis, which have advanced to the pre-clinical trial stage, the company is preparing for large-scale cGMP manufacturing and worldwide regulatory filings.
Pace Diagnostics’ TB diagnostic tests, which address a $3.1 billion global market for point of care tuberculosis diagnostics, are a significant breakthrough since most tests right now are expensive, require visits to labs and hospitals, or take too long to get results. In contrast, our tests are given where the person is and does not require experienced staff or costly equipment. Positive tests are referred for a confirmatory test. As a result, we can address a large number of people that otherwise could not get tested. “Our objective is to identify the disease cases quickly and accurately so that people can make better healthcare decisions” our CEO, Dr. Hiep-Hoa Nguyen commented. “We design our tests to use both in your home and in the office of your healthcare provider. The tests can be performed by untrained individuals or by minimally trained personnel, further increasing their reach. Once you know your status, you know exactly what to do.”
This is an equity crowdfunding for early equity investment where you can own part of our company and NOT a reward crowdfunding donation. Everyone can reserve a spot now through Wefunder platform.
More information is available at Wefunder crowd funding platform:
https://wefunder.com/pacediagnostics/
and at Pace Diagnostics website:
https://pacediagnostics.com/
For more information on Pace Diagnostics and their biotech research, visit the URL above.
Contact Information
Lorne Mattner or Marianne Nguyen at
contact@pacediagnostics.com
(626) 775-4112
Disclosure(s): We are 'testing the waters' to gauge investor interest in an offering under Regulation Crowdfunding. No money or other consideration is being solicited. If sent, it will not be accepted. No offer to buy securities will be accepted. No part of the purchase price will be received until a Form C is filed and only through Wefunder’s platform. Any indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind.
Marianne Nguyen
Pace Diagnostics
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn