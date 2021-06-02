Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Belarusian activist Steffan Latypov stabs himself throughout a court docket listening to in Minsk

According to the organization, Steffan Latypov, who is facing allegations of organizing protests and resisting arrest, stabbed himself in the neck during the hearing because of alleged threats from authorities against his family if he didn’t plead guilty. He faces an additional charge for fraud which he also denies.

“Father, after meeting with you, GUBOPiK [Belarusian Interior Ministry’s Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption] came to me and warned that if I didn’t admit my guilt, then I would be thrown in a cell with hardened criminals and criminal cases would be launched against my relatives and neighbors,” Latypov said according to Viasna 96 before cutting himself.

The Belarusian Interior Ministry could not be reached by CNN for a comment.

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya tweeted on Tuesday about Latypov’s case and called for an end to the country’s “state of terror.”

“He was threatened with the persecution of his family if he didn’t…

