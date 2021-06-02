Funky Mixed Motives: Jazz Inspired Music for Voice, Flute and Keyboard
Vocalist Margaret O'Connell and Flutist Lisa Hansen join Pianist Max Lifchitz for a free YouTube recital on Monday, June 7 @ 6 PM (EST).NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vocalist Margaret O'Connell, flutist Lisa Hansen, and pianist Max Lifchitz salute summer with a virtual recital featuring works infused with jazzy rhythms and harmonies.
Sponsored by North/South Consonance, Inc., the event will take place on Monday evening June 7.
It will start at 6 PM (EST) and end around 7:30 PM.
It will be streamed live through the National Opera Center YouTube channel @
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWuF3z-RDm0G3N2rv4rB6kQ
Described by the press as a "superb mezzo with a rich and mellow voice and fine acting skills" Margaret O'Connell enjoys a versatile career in opera, contemporary music, musical theater, oratorio, and recording. She will be singing Max Lifchitz's Forget Me Not, dealing with descriptions of nature as
well as feelings of loss, euphoria and gaiety based on poetry by the 19th century American writer Lillian E. Curtis.
Flutist Lisa Hansen has dazzled audiences and critics alike. The New York Times described her playing as “irresistibly lyrical” and praised her “considerable coloristic variety.” México City newspapers acclaimed her “beautiful ample tone,” “impeccable technique,” and “playing of radiant beauty.” She will be performing music by Manuel M. Ponce; Katrina Krimsky's Elise's Dream; and Sarah Wallin-Huff DodecaFunky.
Described by the San Francisco Chronicle as "a stunning, ultra-sensitive pianist", Max Lifchitz won praise from The New York Times for his "clean, measured and sensitive performances.” In addition to accompanying Ms. O'Connell and Ms. Hansen, he will perform the NY Premiere of Harry Bulow's Mixed Motives for solo piano.
Active since 1980, North/South Consonance, Inc. is devoted to the promotion of music by composers from the Americas and the world. Its activities are made possible in part, with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs as well as the generosity of numerous individual donors.
For details about North/South Consonance's activities please visit https://www.northsouthmusic.org/calendar.asp
For a complete list of recordings in the North/South Recordings Catalogue go to https://naxosdirect.com/labels/northsouth-consanance-4237
Max Lifchitz
North/South Consonance, Inc
ns.concerts@att.net
Sarah's Wing (from Traveling West) performed by Margaret O'Connell & Lisa Hansen