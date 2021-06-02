Gunmen kill Ugandan minister’s daughter and driver in ‘focused taking pictures’

Police said the Minister of Works and Transport was leaving the residence in the upmarket Kampala suburb of Kisasi when unknown assailants on motorcycles opened fire.

The general, his 26-year-old daughter Brenda Nantogo, his bodyguard and his driver Haruna Kayondo were traveling in a military registered car when the attack unfolded, the police said.

His daughter and the driver were killed in the attack, while Katumba Wamala was hospitalized after sustaining gunfire injuries. The bodyguard was not hurt, the police said.

Police described the attack as a “targeted drive-by shooting,” saying the gunmen trailed the vehicle as it left Katumba Wamala’s home.