Not Just a Gig, Lumi Ride Employing Drivers

Mark, Lumi Driver, taking a passenger out for a trip.

In a crowded market, Lumi Ride is employing all their drivers bucking the trend of the gig economy. Local drivers for local passengers with an ethical mindset.

We are delivering rideshare with a difference. Community-focused, employed Drivers, wrapped in a premium concierge-style customer experience. Without the price tag” — Carl Breitenbach, Lumi Ride CEO

MELBOUNRE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amidst the current lockdowns of Melbourne a local rideshare business, Lumi Ride is seeking to employ more Drivers, called Ambassadors to service their efforts to assist the community during this tough time.At the start of the current lockdown restaurant owner of La Tienda, John Gomez was faced yet again with the terrible fact of seeing food doing to waste and laying off staff. John is spent and after doing what he could during the major lockdowns last year, creating and giving away over 2000 meals with food that would've gone to waste, he needed help. This is where Lumi stepped in with their new effort.The Lumi Fund. A designed to help struggling local businesses ensure they can stay open during the lockdown by offering free meal deliveries to La Tienda customers. Lumi charged not even a single cent to customers or Le Tienda. That extra delivery cost is the difference between a meal for a number of people. This sparked something within Lumi. Expanding the fund. "We are delivering rideshare with a difference. Community-focused, employed Drivers, wrapped in a premium concierge-style customer experience. Without the price tag", Carl Breitenbach, Lumi Ride CEO.With already growing interest from other local businesses, Lumi needs more drivers to get meals to those who need them. That's where you could come in.With Lumi looking to expand to all of Great Melbourne Lumi needs drivers from all over. Best of all for drivers you are employed and not working gig to gig. You could be employed on a casual, part-time or even full-time basis as a Lumi Ambassador. Your role will be to serve the local community by taking food, packages and people where they are needed most. All the while providing a premium concierge-style service making your passengers, who or whatever it may be, the peace of mind they deserve.Lumi is looking for drivers who have or willing to obtain a working with children's check as well a police check. These checks provide peace of mind to passengers of all ages, backgrounds and identities that they will be treated with care and respect.Additionally, if you are looking to make an impact within your community your role as a Lumi Ambassador will allow you to make those connections and build a network of locals all while getting paid. "If you have other skills or interests Lumi encourages you to contribute with those skills whether it be photography, business or admin skills Lumis wants to give you a place to grow and use those skills", Ivan Gomez, Head of Brand at Lumi.As an Ambassador you will develop key relationships with businesses becoming an extension of their business. Small businesses aren't being serviced by big global players we Lumi wants to actually help them stay open and keep staff employed and you will be key in doing that.Lumi is already part of the local community and super keen to continue servicing you. With an ethics first mindset Lumi aims to utilise a village mentality and wants you to be part of their team and make an impact in your own backyard as a Driver, Ambassador and Team member.Interested to Join the team visit today: https://www.lumiride.com/au/Driver.html

Ivan Gomez, Head of Brand at Lumi, speaking on Lumi Drivers