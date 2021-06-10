Fixed Wellness, A Leading Manufacturer of Organic, Made in the USA CBD Oils, Experiences Rapid Growth Across USA Markets
EINPresswire.com/ -- A proud family-owned business, Fixed Wellness oils have been acclaimed as “the best organic CBD oils made in the United States” for their organic, gluten-free, and triple-tested quality.
Fixed Wellness, a family-run business focused on health, wellness, and well-being, has announced a new addition to their collection of full-spectrum CBD oils. The new addition of 2000mg Full-Spectrum and 500mg Pet Full-Spectrum joins the expansive line of Fixed Wellness CBD oils. Available with or without THC, Fixed Wellness products are actively making a difference in lives nationwide, and proving to be one of the best and most affordable, all-natural wellness products on the market.
Committed to its mission of providing only the best products for health and wellness to market, Fixed Wellness’ CBD oils are 100 percent organic and manufactured domestically in the United States. All products are gluten-free and friendly for vegan as well as paleo consumers and all-natural with no genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and no artificial ingredients. Every organic tincture is created using state-of-the-art extraction process to maximize the natural presence of cannabinoids such as CBG, CBN, CBC, THCA, and CBDA, while being repeatedly tested through vigorous laboratory processes to ensure premium quality and made available to consumers at the market’s most affordable prices.
“Fixed Wellness is committed to retailing healthy products that make a difference in the lives of people and pets,” remarked Paul Manno, President of Fixed Wellness. “We have experienced rapid growth across the United States, and we are excited to continue touching lives to better people and communities through our commitment to customer service and education.”
As part of its focus on health, wellness, and well-being, Fixed Wellness continues to strategic partnerships with like-minded entities, including retail stores, healing centers, and medical offices, to make full-spectrum oils readily available. Private label services and other opportunities are available to partner clients.
To shop Fixed Wellness oils, please visit www.FixedWellness.com.
About Fixed Wellness
Founded in 2017, Fixed Wellness is a family-run business focused on health, wellness, and well-being, built on respect and created with integrity. The company is a leading American manufacturer of organic full and broad-spectrum CBD oils. To learn more, please visit www.FixedWellness.com. Also, visit their YouTube channel for more information.
Paul Manno
Paul Manno
Fixed Wellness LLC
fixedwellness@gmail.com