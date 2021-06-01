Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
King’s Command Foods, LLC. Recalls Meat and Poultry Meatballs and Pork Pattie Products Due to Misbranding and Undeclared Allergens

King’s Command Foods, LLC., a Kent, Wash. establishment, is recalling approximately 20,025 pounds of fully cooked, not shelf stable meat and poultry meatballs and pork patties due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, egg, milk, and/or wheat. These items were distributed for food service use in California, Idaho, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Recall news release: https://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls-alerts/kings-command-foods-llc.-recalls-meat-and-poultry-meatballs-and-pork-pattie-products

