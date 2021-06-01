The Kroger Co. is Voluntarily Recalling its Chicken Street Taco Kit Due to Undeclared Egg

The Kroger Co. is voluntarily recalling its Chicken Street Taco Kit due to a recall issued by its supplier Reser’s Fine Foods. These bulk kits have Chipotle Crema Sauce, which contains egg that was not declared on the label. The products were distributed by Kroger grocery stores under a variety of banner names in these states: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Recall news release: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/kroger-co-voluntarily-recalling-its-chicken-street-taco-kit-due-undeclared-egg