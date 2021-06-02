Andrew Neil Strikes Another Bright Chord With His New Lo-Fi Music Album Sunny Side
Andrew Neil, a poet, songwriter, and painter from Charlottesville, Virginia, announces his new lo-fi music album Sunny Side.
Andrew Neil’s Sunny Side is a revelation. The outpouring of melody and counterpoint is deeply affecting, seeming to come directly from a heart so genuine that it is almost too pure for this world.”CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrew Neil has been resolutely writing, composing, and producing his soulful songs that take his listeners on a roller-coaster ride of emotions tethering them to his distinctive music style. His new music album, Sunny Side, is a set of ten artistic masterpieces set for digital release on June 15, 2021, with a CD and vinyl release to follow soon after.
Song titles and sequence:
Gamblin Man (3:44)
Sunny Side (4:26)
One Big Family (5:36)
Lemonade (3:34)
Heaven (2:52)
Anymore (3:35)
I Awoke (5:58)
Dog Without a Bone (3:24)
Kinda Turns Me On (3:31)
Thank the Lord (3:50)
Andrew Neil is a poet, songwriter, recording artist, and painter. However, his journey as an artist didn't start with conventional musical training. In 2009, Andrew sustained a head injury in a car accident which forever changed his life. Struggling with Mental Illness issues, he was diagnosed with Bipolar 1 Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder. At this point, Andrew began writing about his struggles with Mental Illness in the form of songs and started to dabble in music.
However, having never composed before, Andrew had to chart his own journey into songwriting, which he kickstarted by learning the keyboard, and then the guitar. The self-taught artist has written almost 400 songs ever since the accident.
In 2014, the outsider music artist was hospitalized due to a psychotic episode that had escalated. He remained hospitalized for three years. With his guitar and a small battery-powered recorder, he ended up writing and recording seventy songs during this time. Once he was released in 2017, Andrew knew his story had to go public. Soon after, he released an album called 'Code Purple-Andrew Neil,' which featured eleven songs - all composed at the hospital. This album is the only ever produced with its songs written and recorded at a State Mental Hospital.
The artist has also released two studio albums, 'Merry Go Round' and 'Freak, ' produced by Andy Waldeck. During the recording of 'Freak' in 2019, Andrew was diagnosed with an aggressive Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Cancer. Despite having gone through taxing chemotherapy treatment, Andrew finished recording the album and released it in 2019.
None of life's setbacks has demotivated Andrew, nor quenched his thirst to produce music. Andrew says, "I hope my music leads to a positive place where love echoes around the Earth's face."
