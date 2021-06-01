Middlesex/Arrest on Retail Theft Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

cASE#:21A301984

TROOPER: Sgt. Stackhouse

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 05/27/21 0632 hours

LOCATION: East Montpelier, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Retail Theft Warrant

ACCUSED: Louis R. Marsh

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wolcot, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/01/21 at approximately 1230 hours, Troopers made contact with a vehicle and its occupants in Northfield, believed to be associated with a larceny investigation out of East Montpelier. Subsequent investigation found that one of the passengers Louis Marsh, had an active arrest warrant out of Morristown for Retail Theft. Marsh was taken into custody and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing before he was brought to Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to his warrant.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 06/01/21

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: ATTACHED

SGT Todd Stackhouse

Patrol Commander

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US Rt. 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191