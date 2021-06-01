Middlesex/Arrest on Retail Theft Warrant
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
cASE#:21A301984
TROOPER: Sgt. Stackhouse
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 05/27/21 0632 hours
LOCATION: East Montpelier, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Retail Theft Warrant
ACCUSED: Louis R. Marsh
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wolcot, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/01/21 at approximately 1230 hours, Troopers made contact with a vehicle and its occupants in Northfield, believed to be associated with a larceny investigation out of East Montpelier. Subsequent investigation found that one of the passengers Louis Marsh, had an active arrest warrant out of Morristown for Retail Theft. Marsh was taken into custody and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing before he was brought to Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to his warrant.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 06/01/21
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: ATTACHED
SGT Todd Stackhouse
Patrol Commander
Troop A- Middlesex
1080 US Rt. 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
(802)229-9191