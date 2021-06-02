From Atari to Athena Worlds: Entertainment Legends Launch Game Studio with New 3D Technology
3D technology uses shape recognition AI to massively enhance graphics quality - reducing development time and cost by over 40%LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After five years of technical development, video games studio Athena Worlds comes out of stealth-mode to change the face of game development by combining industry leaders and gaming legends with revolutionary 3D technology.
Athena Worlds’ proprietary technology, Athena, massively enhances 3D graphics quality while simultaneously reducing development times and cost by over 40%. Athena uses shape recognition AI to change art on screen, redrawing all 3D scenes to optimise the player experience in real time. This results in dynamically rescaling environments across each gaming platform, making game graphics up to 10 times more detailed, regardless of processing power.
The result: video games with cinema-quality visuals.
Athena Worlds’ award-winning, in-house development team will use Athena to build proprietary games, projects and IPs across PC, Playstation, Nintendo and Xbox, as well as mobile gaming platforms. Athena Worlds will also be licensing Athena to some of the biggest game publishers in the world, providing them with tools and technology to reduce development time and costs while providing cinema-quality visuals.
Collectively, the founders of Athena Worlds are amongst some of the best selling authors in the history of gaming, with credits including Candy Crush, Asteroids, Pong, Alien Vs Predator, The Sims, and more.
The Athena Worlds team—which includes developers, engineers and artists hailing from major companies like King, Blizzard, EA and Konami—operates remotely worldwide. They are committed to creating a whole new standard for work environments, diversity and inclusion.
Ahead of product, technology and partnership announcements, Athena Worlds is proud to announce its board of Directors:
- Nolan Bushnell, the father of video games, founder of Atari, originating megahits such as Pong and Asteroids. Newsweek Magazine referred to Bushnell as “one of the 50 men that changed America”. He is also author of "Finding the Next Steve Jobs", about cultivating creative talent.
“Athena Worlds' 3D technology blew my mind," enthused Bushnell. "I believe that new technologies like Athena have a huge potential to shape the future of our world. I am excited to help guide Jane Whittaker and the team towards what I believe will be a very bright future."
- Jane Whittaker, Atari pioneer, five times winner of the programmer of the year award, developer of Atari’s mega award winning console game “Alien Vs Predator”, Director of Development at MGM (Goldeneye N64), Microsoft Flight Simulator etc. and Athena’s creator
- Emily Amphlett, Senior Program Manager at Unity and industry-renowned Senior Producer at King, who led the Candy Crush franchise for 7 years.
- Sandeep Raithatha, Director of Strategy, Planning and Insights at King, Head of Commercial Finance at T-Mobile and Director of Strategy, Planning and Governance at Sony
- Julian Ward, Partner at Lee & Thompson, Head of Digital and Business Development for the BBC and General Counsel and Head of Legal at Codemasters
- Kevin Godley, Founder of 10cc and Godley and Creme, music video director & MTV pioneer, Ivor Novello award winning composer & honorary Doctor of Arts at Staffordshire University.
- Hannah Jarvis, Co-Founder of Haptic Recruitment, Official Ambassador for Women in Games and Diversity Advocate
- Jason Shuster, Multiple startup Co-Founder and VP of Business Development at BizzTech
About Athena Worlds
At Athena Worlds, we love to make games and bring new experiences to everyone. We have launched and grown games such as AVP, Goldeneye, The Sims, and Candy Crush. We believe that game development can be done differently. We spent 5 years developing Athena which we believe will redefine the way games are made. Athena Worlds advocates gender and racial diversity and over 40% of the company’s board of directors are women. Our mission is to be a driving force in the video game industry for the next decade and beyond. Athena Worlds is a virtual studio with team members around the globe. For more information please visit: www.AthenaWorlds.com.
Press Enquiries:
Jason Shuster
jason@athenaworlds.com
Investment and Business Enquiries:
Hannah Jarvis
hannah@athenaworlds.com
Jason Shuster
Athena Worlds
info@athenaworlds.com