As London honors Covid-19 victims and key employees with a blossom backyard, specialists contemplate the facility of memorials

Written by Nina Avramova, CNNLondon

While the global Coronavirus death toll continues to climb each day, some people are beginning to ask: how can we mark the colossal loss of life that has been experienced around the world?

A team of local creative workers in London are among those offering an answer. This week, a Covid-19 memorial garden has been unveiled in the capital’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Made from reclaimed materials and featuring 33 newly planted blossoming trees, the London Blossom Garden is a tribute to key workers and a space for quiet reflection for anyone wishing to visit.

The newly inaugurated site is unique in that it joins a surprisingly short list of tributes to health crises, said art historian Aindrea Emelife.

According to Emelife, just over a century ago, the 1918 influenza pandemic claimed at least 50 million lives — but, there are few public art installations marking this loss. The First World War by comparison, in which far fewer people died, is…