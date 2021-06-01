Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 551 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,951 in the last 365 days.

As London honors Covid-19 victims and key employees with a blossom backyard, specialists contemplate the facility of memorials

Written by Nina Avramova, CNNLondon

While the global Coronavirus death toll continues to climb each day, some people are beginning to ask: how can we mark the colossal loss of life that has been experienced around the world?

A team of local creative workers in London are among those offering an answer. This week, a Covid-19 memorial garden has been unveiled in the capital’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Made from reclaimed materials and featuring 33 newly planted blossoming trees, the London Blossom Garden is a tribute to key workers and a space for quiet reflection for anyone wishing to visit.

The newly inaugurated site is unique in that it joins a surprisingly short list of tributes to health crises, said art historian Aindrea Emelife.

According to Emelife, just over a century ago, the 1918 influenza pandemic claimed at least 50 million lives — but, there are few public art installations marking this loss. The First World War by comparison, in which far fewer people died, is…

You just read:

As London honors Covid-19 victims and key employees with a blossom backyard, specialists contemplate the facility of memorials

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.