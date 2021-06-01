6/1/21-MĀNOA FALLS TRAIL REOPENS ON NATIONAL TRAILS DAY

For Immediate News Release: June 1, 2021

MĀNOA FALLS TRAIL REOPENS ON NATIONAL TRAILS DAY

(HONOLULU) – One of Hawaiʻi’s most popular trails will be reopening soon, just in time for National Trails Day. The DLNR Nā Ala Hele Trail and Access Program, part of the Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) will reopen the Mānoa Falls Trail on June 5, 2021. The popular trail was originally closed in July 2019 for the installation of a rockfall hazard mitigation fence next to the falls. With the trail closed for the fence installation, Nā Ala Hele also installed some long overdue trail safety improvements.

These trail improvements were made possible with financial support from the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority (HTA) and the Federal Highways Administration Recreational Trails Program and include trail widening for safe two-way traffic, trail bed resurfacing, new steps, trailside plantings, and erosion and water runoff control measures. New rest areas with benches and interpretive signs were also installed to allow hikers an opportunity to learn about the beautiful rain forest watershed while they rest and enjoy their surroundings.

“It’s really about safety,” said Aaron Lowe, Oʻahu Trails and Access Specialist for the Nā Ala Hele Program. “Before the Covid pandemic, the Mānoa Falls trail attracted 700 to 1,000 people a day. In a lush valley that gets 160 -170 inches of rain a year, the trail was an eroding, slippery, muddy mess.After a lot of work during this extended closure, we are very happy to reopena safer trail just in time for National Trails Day that is also better for the watershed.”

The Nā Ala Hele program at DLNR would also like to thank partners at KUPU Hawai‘i, the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority Aloha ‘Āina Program, Rousse Services, LLC, and volunteers from the Hawaiʻi Department of Education.

“We value our continued partnership with DLNR to support these critical improvements to the Mānoa Falls Trail and importantly, educate hikers about how to mālama the watershed through our Aloha ‘Āina Program,” said John De Fries, president and chief executive officer of the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority. “Mahalo to DLNR and the important work of the many individuals who restored this trail for the safety and enjoyment of our residents and visitors.”

For more information regarding commercial tour use please contact Aaron Lowe, Oʻahu Nā Ala Hele Trails and Access Specialist, at 808-973-9782.

