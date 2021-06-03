TEMPE PROCLAIMS ‘WE’RE AN ARIZONA SOLAR CHALLENGE COMMUNITY’

The Arizona Solar Challenge SmartPower logo Mayor Corey D. Woods

Tempe Mayor Corey Woods Signs Proclamation Making The City The Latest To Join The 2021 Arizona Solar Challenge.

We are thrilled to partner with The Arizona Solar Challenge to help educate residents on all the benefits of these technologies not only for individuals’ households, but the economy & environment.” — Mayor Corey D. Woods

TEMPE, ARIZONA, USA, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, Tempe Mayor Corey Woods signed a proclamation making the city the latest to join the 2021 Arizona Solar Challenge.

The Arizona Solar Challenge is a community-based solar campaign led by the nonprofit SmartPower and designed to help residents go solar in order to help Arizona’s communities become sustainability leaders. The Arizona Solar Challenge makes it easy for residents to go solar by offering educational outreach opportunities about the benefits of going solar. By signing up at https://tempesolarchallenge.wee.green/ or https://www.azsolarchallenge.wee.green Arizona homeowners will be able to quickly find out if their home is good for solar and be connected to a vetted and pre-screened local installer to learn more.

Tempe Joins Solar Challenge:

Tempe makes waves as a technology and business magnet, an inclusive, caring community, and a hub for recreation and adventure. Sustainable Tempe is a robust and growing collection of programs that aim to innovate for the benefit of all. These services and initiatives include water and energy conservation, recycling, composting, alternative transportation, sustainable business practices, and environmental stewardship. In 2019, the City of Tempe has adopted its Climate Action Plan that outlines strategies for reducing municipal and community carbon emissions by targeting the largest and most cost-effective solutions in conjunction with other Tempe goals and priorities. The CAP strives to reduce GHG emissions and create resilience through the three content areas of Transportation, Energy/Energy Efficiency, and Extreme heat through 12 actions. Several of those actions include solar and battery storage investments.

“Solar energy and battery backup for storage are strategies the City of Tempe is taking with our municipal operations and we are thrilled to be partnering with Arizona Solar Challenge to help educate residents on all the benefits of these technologies not only for individuals’ households but the economy and environment,” said Mayor Woods.

The Arizona Solar Challenge uses a simple, tested, and proven model to overcome historic barriers to residential solar adoption. This approach includes working with municipalities, utilities, community groups, and ‘solar ambassadors’ to educate residents on the benefits of going solar. At its core, The Arizona Solar Challenge is a peer-to-peer, friend-to-friend, and neighbor-to-neighbor outreach campaign.

The Arizona Solar Challenge is a partnership that also includes the online platform WeeGreen, the Leon Lowenstein Foundation, SunUp America, Dividend Finance, the Reveille Foundation, and an ever-growing list of cities, towns, organizations, and companies across Arizona. The Arizona Solar Challenge seeks to ensure that 2,000 homes across the state go solar over the next two years.

In 2010, SmartPower launched and managed the first Arizona Solar Challenge, an award-winning effort that ultimately saw 15 Arizona cities and towns achieve a goal of getting 10% of their residents to buy solar. The effort made Arizona a true solar leader, and Tempe’s announcement today continues that trend.

“Solar power presents an opportunity for jobs and constant, affordable energy for all,” said SmartPower President Brian F. Keane. “The proclamation made by Mayor Woods illustrates that Tempe continues to be a leader in solar and sustainability.”

Find out more about the Arizona Solar Challenge at https://azsolarchallenge.wee.green

About SmartPower:

SmartPower was created in 2002 by some of the nation’s largest private foundations that believe that today’s energy solutions require the same consumer marketing approaches as traditional brands. Today, SmartPower works with federal, state, and local agencies as well as utilities and private companies on clean energy campaigns. Over the past decade, SmartPower has run and managed hundreds of “Solarize” Campaigns from coast to coast. https://www.smartpower.org/

About The Reveille Foundation:

The Reveille Foundation supports under-served populations with holistic, case management that creates individual plans for success and brings the community of resources together to execute these plans. The primary audiences are transitioning military, veterans, and families, the formerly incarcerated and families and Native Americans

About The Arizona Solar Challenge:

First launched in 2010, The Arizona Solar Challenge is an award-winning, peer-to-peer outreach campaign that encourages residents to go solar as a way of helping their community become a sustainability leader.