Andrew Kung’s ‘Perpetual Foreigner’ photographs discover Asian American belonging

Written by Dan Q. Tham, CNN

This feature is part of CNN Style’s new series Hyphenated, which explores the complex issue of identity among minorities in the United States.

Andrew Kung was a teenager visiting New York when he was first called a racial slur.

The Chinese American photographer grew up in San Francisco’s Sunset District, home to a large Asian population, which “almost felt like a second Chinatown,” he said in a video interview. He was surrounded by people who looked like his parents and grandparents, and who ate the same food as he did.

But, on one of his first trips to the East Coast, Kung was crossing the street when a sanitation worker yelled at him, “Get out of the way, chink!”

“That was really the first time that I was like, ‘Wow,'” Kung recalled, “Even in a city like New York, I feel like the ‘other.’ I almost feel hyper-targeted, when I felt so invisible at the same time.”

A rash of anti-Asian hate crimes during the Covid-19 pandemic has sparked a nationwide…