DDOT to Deploy New Automated Traffic Enforcement Cameras

(Washington DC) – Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announces the completion of construction of a new red-light enforcement camera at the Interstate 695 off ramp (ramp D) at Northbound 11th Street SE. This automated traffic enforcement camera will be installed to reduce the number of angle collisions, red light running, and improve overall safety at the intersection. The camera will be activated June 7.

In addition to the red-light camera, DDOT will rotate seven new speed cameras to reduce dangerous, reckless driving in the following corridors:

6500 Block of 14th St. NW

500 Block of Florida Ave. NE

2300 block of N. Capitol St.

4700 Block of Eastern Ave. NE

3500 Block of Commodore Joshua Barney Dr. NE

100 Block of Bryant St. NW

1100 BLOCK of 17th St .NE

For more information about DDOT’s DC Street Safe, visit ddot.dc.gov/page/dc-streetsafe-automated-traffic-enforcement.

