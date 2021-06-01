Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Naomi Osaka: Grand Slams need ‘significant enhancements’ & to ‘advance psychological well being’

French Open 2021: Serena Williams says she wants to hug Naomi Osaka after withdrawal

The four Grand Slams say they want to “create meaningful improvements” in supporting players after Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal from the French Open.

Osaka, 23, pulled out on Monday – a day after the Slams threatened her with expulsion for not talking to the media.

The Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open have offered their “support and assistance” to her.

“We commend Naomi for sharing in her own words the pressures and anxieties she is feeling,” they said.

“We empathise with the unique pressures tennis players may face.”

The four major tournaments have faced criticism for the way they have handled the issue at Roland Garros.

Japanese world number two Osaka announced last week she did not want to do interviews to “protect her mental health”.

On Sunday, Osaka won her opening match against Romania’s Patricia Maria Tig in straight sets and was fined $15,000 (£10,570) for not doing post-match…

