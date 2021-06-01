Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 556 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,953 in the last 365 days.

These architects imagine communal dwelling is the best way of the longer term

Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

Picture a sunlit modern interior built from light wood, where private apartments open up into airy communal spaces. Residents organize their social activities and hobbies in groups, connecting over shared interests. They meet regularly to vote on community rules. If you are elderly or a new parent — or simply lonely — there is always someone around for support.

This way of living may sound like an impossible utopia, but some are already experiencing its potential. “What We Share. A model for cohousing” is a concept for a housing project designed by founding architects Siv Helene Stangeland and Reinhard Kropf of Norweigian firm Helen & Hard. Currently on display as a walkable installation curated by the National Museum of Norway at the 17th Venice Architecture Biennale, the prototype invites visitors to consider giving up traditional residences to reduce their carbon emissions and improve social well-being.

The installation “What We Share” is currently…

You just read:

These architects imagine communal dwelling is the best way of the longer term

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.