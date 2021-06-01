TAG Collective Signs Internationally Acclaimed Designer, Illustrator & Artist Rebecca Moses for Illustration Work in NA

TAG Collective Rebecca Moses

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marilyn Lopez and Daniel Chartock, co-founders of TAG Collective, announce the latest addition to their talent roster, artist Rebecca Moses. Moses is internationally known for her whimsical illustrations and portraiture of women for publications such as Vogue Italia, Vogue Nippon, and Italian Marie Claire among others; her collaborations with global brands such as Alcantara, Fratelli Rossetti, Furla, Kartell, Nest Fragrance, and Vera Wang among others; and her work as a fashion and lifestyle designer. TAG Collective will be representing Moses for her illustrations in North America to enhance other client brands, publicity and expand her overall presence not only in fashion and publishing but also in hospitality, spirits, automotive and other luxury industries.

"We are thrilled to represent Rebecca Moses who is the ultimate storyteller,” said Cari Nogas, Partner and Managing Director of TAG Collective. “Rebecca is already a progressive leader in the fashion industry, and we look forward to raising her brand visibility beyond fashion with our StoryScaling and Public Relations services.”

“Every business needs a story,” said Moses. “No story, no success.” The key to all of Moses’s rich collaborations with global brands is creating a paradigm to empower, emote and excite. “I love to tell a great, visual story,” Moses continued, “and TAG knows I want to bring my style passion to industries that need to evoke and elevate through style, empowerment, humor, diversity, individuality, joy and a positive embrace of life. I am very excited to be working with them.”

“Rebecca Moses is a fashion icon and we are honored to grow with her in all of her future endeavors,” said Lopez.

Brands and parties interested in collaborating with Moses can contact Marilyn Lopez or Cari Nogas

About TAG Collective

At TAG Collective, we power brands that change the world. Our DNA and passion are our clients' brands. We love BIG ideas and the passion that drives them, being the catalyst of their realities. We dream BIG, create BIG, and deliver purposeful campaigns to brands whether you're a team of one, or one million. Founded by Marilyn Lopez and Daniel Chartock, the firm focuses on helping clients break through the noise with StoryScaling™. StoryScaling™ leverages our team's insights, experience, and creativity to develop and deliver strategies and solutions that include new media, digital media, and traditional media. We focus on the why. Why your customers should choose you, why we will say what we say, and why your message will transcend platforms and audiences.

About Rebecca Moses

Moses is a proven force when it comes to delivering well-thought-out creative projects for the luxury market that will have a true point of view. With an eclectic style and forward-thinking mindset, Moses offers her expansive experience and insight to each project to which she lends her talents. As one of the first American designers to enter the European market in the early ‘90s, she not only witnessed the globalization of design but also played an important role in bringing down the boundaries of fashion and lifestyle, gaining international recognition by breathing life into two dusty old Italian companies, Genny and Pineider, that desperately needed repositioning and creating a luxury house under her own label. Moses established a newly refined paradigm of the international style in all three companies, inspired by the diversity of the American spirit and true respect for European tradition and craftsmanship, according to André Leon Tally in American Vogue.

After 20 years of living in Italy, and manufacturing around the world, Moses returned to New York with a focus on her art and style philosophy. She published her first book, A Life of Style, with Monacelli Press, and has had several fine art exhibits through the Ralph Pucci International in New York and Miami and the Nilufar Gallery in Milan.

