Luxury Candle Company The 125 Collection Announces Muhammad Ali Candle Collaboration

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury Candle Company, “The 125 Collection” proudly announces a unique collaboration with Muhammad Ali Enterprises to launch a candle line featuring the legendary quotes of Muhammad Ali. The collection, inspired by Muhammad’s timeless wisdom, wit, and spirit of resilience, will debut this Summer, on July 19th coinciding with the anniversary of Muhammad lighting the Olympic torch during the opening ceremony in Atlanta. This collaboration is designed to inspire and uplift, bringing Ali's powerful words into the homes of fans and admirers.

Valerie Wray, founder and CEO of The 125 Collection and a proud Louisville native, vividly remembers meeting Muhammad Ali at her elementary school. States Wray, “That brief encounter ignited a flame within me to always strive for greatness. Creating this collection is an incredible honor and a way to pay homage to his enduring legacy.”

The 125 Collection x Muhammad Ali collection will be released in 3 Rounds with Round 1 available online at www.the125collection.com, in person at Nilu Gift Shop in Harlem, NYC, and at the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, KY this summer. The 125 Collection will also host an event at, Nilu on Saturday, July 20th from 12 PM to 4 pm. Round 2 and Round 3 of the collection will be released in early fall and winter 2024.

About The 125 Collection (https://www.the125collection.com)

The 125 Collection is a luxury candle brand dedicated to inspiring and motivating individuals through relatable luxury candles featuring powerful quotes. Valerie Wray founded the brand committed to inclusivity and diversity, creating products that resonate with everyone. Follow The 125 Collection on Instagram at @The125Collection.

About Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali is one of the most influential athletes and humanitarians of the 20th century and has created some of the most legendary moments in sports and civil rights history. More than 60 years after he emerged as a Gold Medalist in Boxing at the 1960 Rome Olympics, Ali’s legacy extends beyond the ring. He continues to be widely recognized as one of the most celebrated and beloved icons of all time.

His incomparable work ethic, signature boxing techniques, and fearlessness towards standing up for his beliefs, all contribute to the legend that is Muhammad Ali. Among his countless awards and accolades, he was named Sports Illustrated’s “Sportsman of the Century,” GQ’s “Athlete of the Century,” a United Nations Messenger of Peace, and has received the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Amnesty International Lifetime Achievement Award. Muhammad Ali’s legacy is celebrated across cultures and continues to inspire today’s most influential athletes, artists, musicians, and humanitarians worldwide. To continue his legacy, he started the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville Kentucky in 2005 to create change, pursue justice, and inspire greatness.

