Boca Computer Recovers and Restores Client’s Lost Data, Prevents Catastrophic Operational Loss

Boca Computer's emergency services included remote recovery, client training, software audit and recommendations.

Any business can get attacked—sometimes all it takes is one person to accidentally click on a malicious link in an email” — Bruno Guimaraes

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A potentially business-destroying data loss for Portuguese manufacturing firm Pearlmaster was averted, thanks to the broad-based knowledge and fast action of Boca Computer’s remote IT management team.

The problem began when Cloud Downey, Pearlmaster’s Florida-based U.S. sales representative, experienced a seemingly minor computer issue: His Microsoft Outlook program had crashed. When he tried to reopen it, however, he found to his horror that all his data—including all of the company’s U.S. client and prospect contact information and past and future appointments and tasks—had disappeared, along with his own personal settings. Instead, when Outlook opened, it prompted him to set up a new profile.

Downey immediately called Microsoft, hoping they could help him restore his years of lost data. But because he had not backed up his data on the cloud, Microsoft had no access to it. And while the Microsoft team could access his computer remotely to find locally stored data, Downey had been using Outlook on a Mac, an operating system the Microsoft team was unequipped to navigate. Calling Apple for help resulted in a similar roadblock: While the Apple team was able to find his data, it did not know how to restore it to its proper location in Outlook.

That’s when Downey called Boca Computer. “Apple and Microsoft don’t talk to each other, but we are able to operate in both worlds,” explained Bruno Guimaraes of Boca Computer. “So we were able to find the files, back them up, and restore them.”

Even better, Guimaraes added, Boca Computer’s remote management capabilities allowed his team to resolve Downey’s problem remotely, without setting foot in his office.

But Boca Computer’s services did not end there. Guimaraes worked with Downey to help him understand the root of the crash and find him a better way to store and manage critical customer data. “Now he knows the system isn’t reliable—it was an old version of Outlook and he had more data than it could handle. It was a combination of things that overwhelmed the program.” After reviewing Downey’s system and data requirements, Guimaraes recommended he switch to Close, a platform designed specifically for managing client contacts and leads.

Guimaraes emphasized that knowledgeable IT support is more critical than ever, not just for handling data loss or software failure problems, but for protection from the increasing risk of ransomware and other cyber-attacks, such as the recent attack on major meatpacker JBS USA, which took down the company’s US and Australian servers, and the ransomware attack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline and cut off gas supplies to much of the Southeast U.S. “Any business can get attacked—sometimes all it takes is one person to accidentally click on a malicious link in an email,” he said. “This means it’s important for businesses to understand the risks and to have a partner who understands all their systems so they can get back online again quickly if something happens.”

Another Boca Computer client, Deborah Roos, owner of Roos International, agrees. Last year, she discovered a fraudulent web domain was impersonating her site and sending spurious invoices to her clients. Even though the problem had originated from her client’s hacked network, not hers, Boca Computer helped her get the imposter domain taken offline within a day. “They’re amazing—I’d be lost without them,” she said.

A Boca Raton-based provider of managed IT services, Boca Computer provides 24/7 remote and on-site IT support for businesses across Florida. Boca Computer has built its reputation on proactive solutions, including managed services, cloud solutions, network support, and security and business continuity solutions, all delivered with an eye to exceptional customer service.

For more information, contact Rick Griswold at (561) 990-1625.

Visit us at https://www.bocacomputer.com/