Nigeria college kidnapping: Mother and father worry for kidnapped kids, some as younger as 4, after newest college raid

Murtala Muhammadu, 48, a local businessman in Tegina, a remote town in Niger State’s Rafi district, told CNN on Tuesday that his 5-year-old son and three daughters aged 6 and 7 were among the more than 150 schoolchildren kidnapped from an Islamic evening school by the armed assailants in Niger State.

“Four of my children — three girls and a boy — are now in captivity,” Muhammadu said.

According to state police officials, at least one person was killed during the raid, the latest in a string of school kidnappings in the country this year.

Kidnapping for ransom remains a major security challenge in Nigeria. Hundreds of students have been abducted in different incidents in the northern part of the country since December.

Scenes of chaos Abubakar Alhassan, the school headteacher, described the scenes of chaos as the assailants burst into the school compound, which houses a nursery, primary and junior secondary school. “It was before we started for the day and the gates were locked, so…

