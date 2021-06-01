State of the Edge and Edge Computing World Present the Third Annual Edge Woman of the Year Award

Edge Computing Industry Seeks to Recognize Women Shaping the Future of Edge and Invites Nominations for 2021

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- State of the Edge, an open source project under the LF Edge umbrella dedicated to publishing free research on edge computing, and Edge Computing World, an event that brings together the entire edge ecosystem, have announced they are accepting nominations for the Third Annual Edge Woman of the Year Award 2021. The award recognizes leaders who have been impacting their organization’s strategy, technology or communications around edge computing, edge software, edge infrastructure or edge systems. The organizers encourage industry participants to nominate their colleagues and for qualified women to nominate themselves. The “Top Ten Women in Edge” finalists will be selected by the organizers and the final winner will be chosen by a panel of industry judges. Finalists will be announced at Edge Computing World, being hosted October 12-14, 2021.

State of the Edge and Edge Computing World are proud sponsors of the Third Annual Edge Woman of the Year Award, presented to outstanding female and/or non-binary professionals in edge computing for exceptional performance in their roles elevating edge. This award highlights the growing importance of the contributions and accomplishments of women in this innovative industry. Nominations are now being accepted, and can be entered here.

“This annual award continues to recognize the importance of women and non-binary leadership in this technology sector. We enthusiastically celebrate their impact as part of guiding the evolution of edge innovation,” said Candice Digby, Partnerships and Events Manager at Vapor IO. “We are honored to be a committed partner and host to the third annual Edge Woman of the Year award program.”

Nominees will be evaluated on the following criteria:

Career contributions and involvements (ex. industry associations, open-source contributions, etc.)

Overall involvement in greater technology industry and demonstration of leadership qualities

Specific contributions to edge computing (team projects and collaborations admissible)

Contributions and involvement need not be technical; the award may be given to those in functions that include senior leadership, sales, marketing, etc.

Advisory Board of the 2021 Edge Woman of the Year Award include:

Nadine Alameh, CEO, Open Geospatial Consortium

Michelle Davis, Manager, DoD/IC Specialist SA team, Red Hat

Maribel Lopez, Founder and Principal Analyst, Lopez Research

Candice Rodrigues, Business Development, Edge IR

Fay Arjomandi, Founder & CEO, mimik technology inc

“We anticipate another exceptionally strong group of nominees to consider this year, all of whom are iterating on edge computing technology in exceptionally creative ways,” said Gavin Whitechurch of Topio Networks and Edge Computing World. “It will be an honor to recognize this year’s finalists as innovators leading the edge computing revolution across a variety of environments and applications by leveraging their experience in a multitude of domains.”

For more information on the Women in Edge Award, please visit http://www.edgecomputingworld.com/edgewomanoftheyear.

About State of the Edge

State of the Edge is an open source project under the LF Edge umbrella that publishes free research on edge computing. It is a Stage 2 project (growth) under LF Edge and is divided into three working groups: Open Glossary of Edge Computing, the Edge Computing Landscape and the State of the Edge reports. All State of the Edge research is offered free-of-charge under a Creative Commons license, including the landmark 2018 State of the Edge report, the 2019 Data at the Edge report and, most recently, the 2020 State of the Edge report.

About Edge Computing World

Edge Computing World is the only event that brings together users and developers with the entire edge ecosystem to accelerate the edge market & build the next generation of the internet. For 2021 the event is live, virtual, and free to attend, focuses on expanding the market, featuring the Edge Developers Conference and two day Edge Executive Conference.