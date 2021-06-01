Former Prime Minister of Greece to Address CLIMATE CHANGE on World Ocean Day at Blue Marble Event in San Jose

Blue Marble Reception

BayEcotarium celebrates four decades of ocean conservation, Climate Change awareness, earth justice, environmental advocacy with Award ceremonies on June 8, 21

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marking 40 years of environmental advocacy that has strengthened California’s environmental policies, the Bay Ecotarium and its seven branches including the Bay Institute, Aquarium of the Bay, Sea Lion Center, Studio Aqua, Bay Academy, Bay Model and Eco Expeditions, will be hosting the former Prime Minister of Greece His Excellency George Papandreou and Lt. Governor of California, Eleni Kounalakis, at an outdoor Blue Carpet Event at Hayes Mansion in San Jose.

“It is not just our Climate, but our Culture, our lives and those of the coming generations that are threatened,” feels former Prime Minister of Greece, H.E. George Papandreou.

“We are pleased by the renewed commitment of this Administration to address Climate Change. The Bay Ecotarium will offer a unique awareness generating platform to inspire environmental stewards of tomorrow. 75 years ago, San Francisco gave birth to United Nations that changed the world, and it is time to lend life to United Nature”, says George Jacob FRCGS, President & CEO of the Bay Ecotarium, citing the existential threat that Climate Change poses to humanity on the Blue Marble.

“We led the charge across the country to fulfill US commitment to Paris Climate Accord” says, Eleni Kounalakis, Lt. Governor of California who will preside over the 2021 Blue Marble Awards.

The Blue Marble Event will honor the Doyenne of the Deep, Dr. Sylvia Earle for inspiring generations toward Ocean Conservation, building Hope Spots and her lifetime of stellar achievements exploring the depths of the deep oceans that we know so little about. The event will also honor Michael Gallagher, the founding Director of Under Water World at Pier 39 who went on to create CityPass. A Hybrid-event will include the 28th Bay Institute Awards celebrating 40 years of environmental advocacy that will honor Bay Area heroes who have dedicated their lives to conservation and sustainability- Terry Young (Bay Hero Award), Martha Davis (Carla Bard Award), Chris Beaver (Harold Gilliam Award), Bill Kier (Lifetime Achievement Award).

Tickets to the event and charitable donations can be made at bayecotarium.org/bmb. The Smithsonian Affiliated Aquarium of the Bay is open at PIER39 on all days from 10 AM to 6 PM. Tickets are available at aquariumofthebay.org

Bay.Org/ Bay Ecotarium

Our mission enables conversations on climate resilience and ocean conservation globally, while inspiring actionable change locally by protection and preservation of the San Francisco Bay and its ecosystems, from Sierra to the Sea™.

