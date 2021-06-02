SuiteSpot Unveils First Proptech Tool to Fully Address Multilingual Work Environments -SuiteSpot Smart Translation™

Streamline Property Operations With A Single Digital Platform SuiteSpot Smart Translation™ is the first proptech tool to fully address the challenge of a multilingual work environment. A maintenance tech who primarily interacts in Spanish can instantly read a translated version of a work order that was originally submitted in English, or the other way around

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuiteSpot Technology is breaking down language barriers in property management with the release of SuiteSpot Smart Translation™, a new add-on for its award-winning SuiteSpot TRIMM™ platform.

Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), SuiteSpot Smart Translation™ automatically translates documents and text within the SuiteSpot TRIMM™ platform and connected mobile app into each user’s preferred language.

“Language barriers can be an ongoing source of friction among multifamily teams,” says Elik Jaeger, CEO and founder of SuiteSpot. “We wanted to remove that friction for anyone using our platform, and do so in a way that’s both instant and reliable.”

SuiteSpot Smart Translation™ is designed to translate any document, including service requests, work order descriptions, field notes, inspection data, maintenance reports, and beyond. Users can access the original non-translated version of any text that the system has translated.

"A maintenance tech who primarily interacts in Spanish can instantly read a translated version of a work order that was originally submitted in English, or the other way around" says Jaeger.

This add-on has also been complemented by new document templating and user interface translation features that allow residents to be sent official communication in the language of their preference.

An Industry First

SuiteSpot Smart Translation™ is the first proptech tool to fully address the challenge of a multilingual work environment. And with the ability to be seamlessly enabled in the SuiteSpot TRIMM™ platform, it is simple and easy to adopt.

"Technology investments are only successful when your entire team can use them effectively," says Sorin Michnea, SuiteSpot's Chief Technology Officer. "Our TRIMM platform was already designed to be extremely accessible and user-friendly, and this add-on builds on that vision."

About SuiteSpot Technology

SuiteSpot is a leading PropTech cloud software solution specifically created to eliminate the friction associated with real estate field operations. SuiteSpot TRIMM™ is an all-in-one mobile application that digitally manages the complete make-ready process, inspections & documentation, and work orders. It saves time and money by providing owners, operators, and field staff with the insights and tools they need to speed up unit turnovers, document and manage risk and safety liabilities, control operational costs, and provide greater visibility into the performance of assets & staff.

For more information on SuiteSpot Smart Translation™, visit www.suitespottechnology.com

For media requests, please contact media@SuiteSpotTechnology.com