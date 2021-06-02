Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 551 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,755 in the last 365 days.

SuiteSpot Unveils First Proptech Tool to Fully Address Multilingual Work Environments -SuiteSpot Smart Translation™

SuiteSpot TRIMM™ - Streamline Property Operations With A Single Digital Platform

Streamline Property Operations With A Single Digital Platform

Smart Translation Mobile - English

SuiteSpot Smart Translation™ is the first proptech tool to fully address the challenge of a multilingual work environment.

Smart Translation Mobile - Spanish

A maintenance tech who primarily interacts in Spanish can instantly read a translated version of a work order that was originally submitted in English, or the other way around

Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), SuiteSpot Smart Translation™ automatically translates documents and text within the SuiteSpot TRIMM™ platform.

Language barriers can be an ongoing source of friction among multifamily teams. We wanted to remove that friction for anyone using our platform, and do so in a way that’s both instant and reliable.”
— Elik Jaeger, SuiteSpot CEO

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuiteSpot Technology is breaking down language barriers in property management with the release of SuiteSpot Smart Translation™, a new add-on for its award-winning SuiteSpot TRIMM™ platform.

Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), SuiteSpot Smart Translation™ automatically translates documents and text within the SuiteSpot TRIMM™ platform and connected mobile app into each user’s preferred language.

“Language barriers can be an ongoing source of friction among multifamily teams,” says Elik Jaeger, CEO and founder of SuiteSpot. “We wanted to remove that friction for anyone using our platform, and do so in a way that’s both instant and reliable.”

SuiteSpot Smart Translation™ is designed to translate any document, including service requests, work order descriptions, field notes, inspection data, maintenance reports, and beyond. Users can access the original non-translated version of any text that the system has translated.

"A maintenance tech who primarily interacts in Spanish can instantly read a translated version of a work order that was originally submitted in English, or the other way around" says Jaeger.

This add-on has also been complemented by new document templating and user interface translation features that allow residents to be sent official communication in the language of their preference.

An Industry First
SuiteSpot Smart Translation™ is the first proptech tool to fully address the challenge of a multilingual work environment. And with the ability to be seamlessly enabled in the SuiteSpot TRIMM™ platform, it is simple and easy to adopt.

"Technology investments are only successful when your entire team can use them effectively," says Sorin Michnea, SuiteSpot's Chief Technology Officer. "Our TRIMM platform was already designed to be extremely accessible and user-friendly, and this add-on builds on that vision."

About SuiteSpot Technology
SuiteSpot is a leading PropTech cloud software solution specifically created to eliminate the friction associated with real estate field operations. SuiteSpot TRIMM™ is an all-in-one mobile application that digitally manages the complete make-ready process, inspections & documentation, and work orders. It saves time and money by providing owners, operators, and field staff with the insights and tools they need to speed up unit turnovers, document and manage risk and safety liabilities, control operational costs, and provide greater visibility into the performance of assets & staff.

For more information on SuiteSpot Smart Translation™, visit www.suitespottechnology.com
For media requests, please contact media@SuiteSpotTechnology.com

Bennett Fitzgibbon
SuiteSpot Technology
+1 647-797-1997 ext. 107
email us here

You just read:

SuiteSpot Unveils First Proptech Tool to Fully Address Multilingual Work Environments -SuiteSpot Smart Translation™

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.