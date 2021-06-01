CRANK MEDIA TEAM CONTINUES TO GROW
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Crank Media is pleased to announce the hiring of key new members to the team. Music industry veteran, Lyle Chausse will be the Director of Promotions & Marketing. His extensive background in the music business included working for promoters Live Nation and AEG along with breaking acts at both Sony Music and EMI. Joining Lyle in the role of Marketing & Communications will be Jana Benoit. Jana brings expertise in artist management and an extensive background in film that has included several series on Netflix. Lastly designer Jake Carter will be bringing his creative talent to Crank in the role of Graphic Designer.
"I am very pleased that the three new members are joining the already top team at Crank Media and will become an integral part of the company and with many new Music, Film and TV projects on the horizon it was important that adding these key players to the team was the right move for the already fast paced growth that has been set by Stephen Brown the CEO", said Stephen Young, Vice President of Crank Media.
Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filing.
For more information:
Crank Media Inc
1720 650 West Georgia St
Vancouver, BC V6B 4N8
Contact: Stephen Young, Vice President
info@crankmedia.ca
Stephen Brown
Crank Media is pleased to announce the hiring of key new members to the team. Music industry veteran, Lyle Chausse will be the Director of Promotions & Marketing. His extensive background in the music business included working for promoters Live Nation and AEG along with breaking acts at both Sony Music and EMI. Joining Lyle in the role of Marketing & Communications will be Jana Benoit. Jana brings expertise in artist management and an extensive background in film that has included several series on Netflix. Lastly designer Jake Carter will be bringing his creative talent to Crank in the role of Graphic Designer.
"I am very pleased that the three new members are joining the already top team at Crank Media and will become an integral part of the company and with many new Music, Film and TV projects on the horizon it was important that adding these key players to the team was the right move for the already fast paced growth that has been set by Stephen Brown the CEO", said Stephen Young, Vice President of Crank Media.
Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filing.
For more information:
Crank Media Inc
1720 650 West Georgia St
Vancouver, BC V6B 4N8
Contact: Stephen Young, Vice President
info@crankmedia.ca
Stephen Brown
Crank Media Inc
+1 6045582515
email us here