WHINO Opens in Ballston Quarter Bringing A Unique Experience of Restaurant & Art Gallery to Arlington
EINPresswire.com/ -- Shane Pomajambo is pleased to announce the June 18, 2021, opening of WHINO, a 6,200-square-foot restaurant, combined with an art gallery on the second floor of the new Ballston Quarter at 4238 Wilson Boulevard in Arlington, Virginia. This modern open concept venue invites patron to inhabit large-scale mural installations while enjoying craft cocktails, beer, wine and globally inspired social plates. WHINO will sport exposed black steel high ceilings, creating a loft like experience. The combination of design elements will provide a fun and refined destination for socializing and dining.
Photos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/8nj8mbsb83jdz4f/AADntkiylYEsCI3fat9DEn14a?dl=0
Pomajambo’s firm, Moderne Design Inc. of Great Falls, Virginia created the expansive restaurant/gallery’s dynamic interior. Guests will enjoy WHINO’s open floor plan housing six unique areas, including a 25-seat open kitchen bar; 51-foot craft cocktail bar and a beverage tasting bar which can accommodate 11 guests for tastings. To allow the space to flow openly yet be clearly defined, artists were chosen to create full immersion murals. The works of art give each area its own distinctive character and invite diners to become part of the scene.
Having earned a Master of Architecture degree, while also curating lowbrow/pop surrealist art and nationwide mural installations, former New Yorker Pomajambo enjoys a large following for his popular art gallery, Art Whino. For 15 years, Art Whino has been an active member of the Washington, D.C. art scene. Pomajambo has produced large-scale events at Art Basel in Miami, New York’s Comic Con, as well as the Richmond Mural Project, Austin Art Show, Heineken Mural Project in Atlanta, and G40 Art Summit. Art Whino is now transitioning to WHINO, combining Pomajambo’s passion for art with his appreciation for entertaining around exception food and drink.
On January 2019, Shane Pomajambo tapped Eleftherios (Terry) Natas as executive chef of WHINO in Ballston Quarter. Chef Natas is a New Jersey born Greek American, with over 25 years of culinary experience. His culinary background includes hotel and casino restaurants in the Bahamas and Atlantic City, as well as a more recent position with Richard Sandoval Hospitality’s El Centro D.F. Here he served as the regional chef for Sandoval’s concept, conducting research and development for El Centro’s menu. Natas also worked for Alicart restaurant group in New York at both Carmine’s and Virgil’s BBQ, and at Mike Isabella Restaurant, Graffiato, in Washington, D.C.
The sharable small plates concept developed for WHINO reinforces the social environment of a restaurant/gallery concept. WHINO’s opening menu focuses on a mix of modern dishes that meld American and international flavors and ingredients. The restaurant’s seasonal, globally driven menu spotlights distinctive dishes that vary with items such as Smoked Octopus with harissa chickpea purée, smoked salt; Prime Dry Aged Beef, with polenta fries, charred endive, and salsa verde; Handmade Ricotta Gnocchi with seasonal vegetables, saffron vegetable brodo, grana Padano, toasted hazelnuts, and Scallop Aguachile, Cape May day boat scallops, tomatillo salsa, serrano, cucumber, black radish, finger lime, and micro cilantro.
Natas also plays on the classics with his homemade “Gyro,” a house-blend beef & lamb, Greek spices, whipped feta & leek yogurt, tomato & cucumber relish, pickled red onion, wrapped in his mother’s famous phyllo called Telly’s Gyro, from the nickname his mother and sisters bestowed upon him. His Porchetta Sliders with fennel & rosemary rubbed pork loin wrapped in crispy skin pork belly, shaved fennel & orange slaw, grilled ciabatta, with Shane’s “secret sauce,” developed by WHINO owner, Shane Pomajambo at his epic barbecues, is certain to be a crowd favorite.
“The menu is designed to encourage exploration as small plates afford guests the opportunity to experience more flavor profiles,” states owner, Shane Pomajambo. “In the coming months, we also plan to offer curated beverage tasting events, monthly art shows and collectible art releases, with items available for purchase at WHINO. To keep things fresh, exhibits will change monthly, and the large murals will rotate, as they will be painted over yearly.”
WHINO’s mural installations focus on a new art movement commonly referred to as lowbrow/pop surrealist art, encompassing over 12 genres. From muralism, street art, illustration art and fine art, there is something for everyone to experience. Although it spans a multiple of disciplines, the collections share the theme of pop culture or a reaction to the current vibe better known by the name pop surrealism. The movement arose in the Los Angeles, California area in the mid 90’s from the skate culture with references to underground comix, punk music, and hot-rod cultures of the street. Most lowbrow artworks are paintings, but there are also toys, digital art, and sculpture.
The curation of art shows at WHINO will launch with a stable of artists who have worked closely with Pomajambo for the last 14 years such as Woes and Caratoes. WHINO will also be showcasing new artists, who are rising stars such as Dragon76, who recently finished a mural at the United Nations this year. Furthermore, art sculptures of collectibles from around the world will be available for purchase at WHINO. These limited-edition pieces vary in size from eight to 24 inches and prices will range from $50 to $300. New inventory will be released each month as the limited editions sell out at WHINO.
For more information about the June opening of WHINO, visit https://www.whinova.com/. Hours of operation are as follows: Monday through Wednesday, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday and Friday, from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Daily, 24-hour parking is available in the Ballston public parking garage which is located at 627 N. Glebe Road. There is also abundant street parking along Wilson Blvd.
Heather Freeman
Photos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/8nj8mbsb83jdz4f/AADntkiylYEsCI3fat9DEn14a?dl=0
Pomajambo’s firm, Moderne Design Inc. of Great Falls, Virginia created the expansive restaurant/gallery’s dynamic interior. Guests will enjoy WHINO’s open floor plan housing six unique areas, including a 25-seat open kitchen bar; 51-foot craft cocktail bar and a beverage tasting bar which can accommodate 11 guests for tastings. To allow the space to flow openly yet be clearly defined, artists were chosen to create full immersion murals. The works of art give each area its own distinctive character and invite diners to become part of the scene.
Having earned a Master of Architecture degree, while also curating lowbrow/pop surrealist art and nationwide mural installations, former New Yorker Pomajambo enjoys a large following for his popular art gallery, Art Whino. For 15 years, Art Whino has been an active member of the Washington, D.C. art scene. Pomajambo has produced large-scale events at Art Basel in Miami, New York’s Comic Con, as well as the Richmond Mural Project, Austin Art Show, Heineken Mural Project in Atlanta, and G40 Art Summit. Art Whino is now transitioning to WHINO, combining Pomajambo’s passion for art with his appreciation for entertaining around exception food and drink.
On January 2019, Shane Pomajambo tapped Eleftherios (Terry) Natas as executive chef of WHINO in Ballston Quarter. Chef Natas is a New Jersey born Greek American, with over 25 years of culinary experience. His culinary background includes hotel and casino restaurants in the Bahamas and Atlantic City, as well as a more recent position with Richard Sandoval Hospitality’s El Centro D.F. Here he served as the regional chef for Sandoval’s concept, conducting research and development for El Centro’s menu. Natas also worked for Alicart restaurant group in New York at both Carmine’s and Virgil’s BBQ, and at Mike Isabella Restaurant, Graffiato, in Washington, D.C.
The sharable small plates concept developed for WHINO reinforces the social environment of a restaurant/gallery concept. WHINO’s opening menu focuses on a mix of modern dishes that meld American and international flavors and ingredients. The restaurant’s seasonal, globally driven menu spotlights distinctive dishes that vary with items such as Smoked Octopus with harissa chickpea purée, smoked salt; Prime Dry Aged Beef, with polenta fries, charred endive, and salsa verde; Handmade Ricotta Gnocchi with seasonal vegetables, saffron vegetable brodo, grana Padano, toasted hazelnuts, and Scallop Aguachile, Cape May day boat scallops, tomatillo salsa, serrano, cucumber, black radish, finger lime, and micro cilantro.
Natas also plays on the classics with his homemade “Gyro,” a house-blend beef & lamb, Greek spices, whipped feta & leek yogurt, tomato & cucumber relish, pickled red onion, wrapped in his mother’s famous phyllo called Telly’s Gyro, from the nickname his mother and sisters bestowed upon him. His Porchetta Sliders with fennel & rosemary rubbed pork loin wrapped in crispy skin pork belly, shaved fennel & orange slaw, grilled ciabatta, with Shane’s “secret sauce,” developed by WHINO owner, Shane Pomajambo at his epic barbecues, is certain to be a crowd favorite.
“The menu is designed to encourage exploration as small plates afford guests the opportunity to experience more flavor profiles,” states owner, Shane Pomajambo. “In the coming months, we also plan to offer curated beverage tasting events, monthly art shows and collectible art releases, with items available for purchase at WHINO. To keep things fresh, exhibits will change monthly, and the large murals will rotate, as they will be painted over yearly.”
WHINO’s mural installations focus on a new art movement commonly referred to as lowbrow/pop surrealist art, encompassing over 12 genres. From muralism, street art, illustration art and fine art, there is something for everyone to experience. Although it spans a multiple of disciplines, the collections share the theme of pop culture or a reaction to the current vibe better known by the name pop surrealism. The movement arose in the Los Angeles, California area in the mid 90’s from the skate culture with references to underground comix, punk music, and hot-rod cultures of the street. Most lowbrow artworks are paintings, but there are also toys, digital art, and sculpture.
The curation of art shows at WHINO will launch with a stable of artists who have worked closely with Pomajambo for the last 14 years such as Woes and Caratoes. WHINO will also be showcasing new artists, who are rising stars such as Dragon76, who recently finished a mural at the United Nations this year. Furthermore, art sculptures of collectibles from around the world will be available for purchase at WHINO. These limited-edition pieces vary in size from eight to 24 inches and prices will range from $50 to $300. New inventory will be released each month as the limited editions sell out at WHINO.
For more information about the June opening of WHINO, visit https://www.whinova.com/. Hours of operation are as follows: Monday through Wednesday, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday and Friday, from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Daily, 24-hour parking is available in the Ballston public parking garage which is located at 627 N. Glebe Road. There is also abundant street parking along Wilson Blvd.
Heather Freeman
Heather Freeman Media & PR
+1 202-441-3607
press@heatherfreeman.com